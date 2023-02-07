ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Staffing issues at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital cause growing concern for patients

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital has been widely regarded as a premier healthcare facility in the Southeastern Wisconsin area for decades. The 670,000-square-foot and $400 million building overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East side is a pinnacle of modern healthcare facility design. However, as prestigious as the hospital looks on the outside, the operations on the inside are vastly different. As one doctor explained, "Ascension Columbia St. Mary's is a first-class structure on the outside, but third world inside."
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Agrace founder leaves legacy of care

Folks who read the daily obits like I do no doubt notice the many tributes of thanks family members make to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for taking care of their departed loved ones during their last days. The person who was most responsible for building, nurturing and expanding...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison

Representation matters especially within a child’s education which is why one middle school says one of its goals is to encompass many identities with a purpose in their library. Madison police chief addresses downward trend in violent crime, rise in some burglaries. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. During his...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
MILWAUKEE, WI
JM McBride

City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Customers Are Banned From Tipping Wait Staff At New WI Restaurant

If you visit this new restaurant in Wisconsin, you don't have to worry about tipping the wait staff because it's not allowed. When working in the service industry, tipping is vital for employees. They depend on the extra money as part of their salary. Jobs such as wait staff get paid a much lower hourly wage because their employers count it as part of their pay. They even get taxed on gratuity. That makes it even more important to work in the right environment so you can maximize the money earned.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage

BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
BROWN DEER, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin woman loses thousands to scammer posing as police officer

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

The County’s Mental Health Emergency Center is Now Open Here’s What you Need to Know

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukee County’s new Mental Health Emergency Center, or MHEC, aims to specifically serve residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis. MHEC, officials and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy