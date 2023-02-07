Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experts dive into health care worker shortage challenges and solutions
Wisconsin's shortage of healthcare workers needs solutions now to avoid a crisis in the next decade, according to experts in the field.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
wuwm.com
Staffing issues at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital cause growing concern for patients
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital has been widely regarded as a premier healthcare facility in the Southeastern Wisconsin area for decades. The 670,000-square-foot and $400 million building overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East side is a pinnacle of modern healthcare facility design. However, as prestigious as the hospital looks on the outside, the operations on the inside are vastly different. As one doctor explained, "Ascension Columbia St. Mary's is a first-class structure on the outside, but third world inside."
captimes.com
Opinion | Agrace founder leaves legacy of care
Folks who read the daily obits like I do no doubt notice the many tributes of thanks family members make to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for taking care of their departed loved ones during their last days. The person who was most responsible for building, nurturing and expanding...
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
nbc15.com
Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison
Representation matters especially within a child’s education which is why one middle school says one of its goals is to encompass many identities with a purpose in their library. Madison police chief addresses downward trend in violent crime, rise in some burglaries. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. During his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
Customers Are Banned From Tipping Wait Staff At New WI Restaurant
If you visit this new restaurant in Wisconsin, you don't have to worry about tipping the wait staff because it's not allowed. When working in the service industry, tipping is vital for employees. They depend on the extra money as part of their salary. Jobs such as wait staff get paid a much lower hourly wage because their employers count it as part of their pay. They even get taxed on gratuity. That makes it even more important to work in the right environment so you can maximize the money earned.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons leaving SSM Health did not break contract, court documents say
Jason Sansone, MD, and Brian Keyes, DO, who are being sued by Madison, Wis.-based SSM Health Dean Medical group, say they did not violate employment contracts when planning their own independent practice, according to a response filed Feb. 3 in Dane County Circuit Court. SSM Health sued Dr. Sansone and...
WISN
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage
BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
news8000.com
Wisconsin woman loses thousands to scammer posing as police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
CBS 58
Family of fallen MPD officer Peter Jerving speaks out for the first time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Feb 9., for the first time, the family of fallen officer Peter Jerving spoke out. A family spokesperson told CBS 58 the family is taking things one day at a time, as they prepare to honor Jerving's life and legacy Monday, Feb. 13. "Not everyone...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
The County’s Mental Health Emergency Center is Now Open Here’s What you Need to Know
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukee County’s new Mental Health Emergency Center, or MHEC, aims to specifically serve residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis. MHEC, officials and...
Cemetery prepares for fallen Officer Jerving's burial
The quiet grounds of Wisconsin Memorial Park will be transformed on Monday for the large burial for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.
nbc15.com
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
CBS 58
Bucks chaplain and barber making impact with Evolve Church community center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can call Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and barber Ken Lock II a man of the people. Serving people is what is at the essence of what he and his team are doing with Evolve Church, located on the northwest side of Milwaukee. "When we were planting...
