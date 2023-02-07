Read full article on original website
Houston Texans Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator
The Houston Texans are making a major addition to new coach DeMeco Ryans' staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke currently works as a defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His NFL coaching career spans the ...
NFL Super Bowl players who played at Youngstown State University
The Super Bowl is on Sunday, so you might be wondering how many Penguins have played on the NFL's biggest stage.
Former Steelers player, 49ers executive Paul Martha dies at 80
Former Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh announced. He was 80. The Steelers selected the University of Pittsburgh product in the first round of the 1964 draft. The Bills made him a ninth-round choice in the AFL draft that same year.
Detroit Lions fans think team can compete for Super Bowl after 1 or 2 offseasons
In around 48 hours, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off to enshrine themselves permanently in the NFL record books. The Super Bowl is both the pinnacle of the NFL and American sports. One day, we hope to see our Detroit Lions there for the first time.
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas elected to NFL Hall of Fame
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Dolphins player has been elected to the nine-man Class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Linebacker Zach Thomas is the 11th player or coach from the Miami Dolphins to earn the game’s greatest honor, the Dolphins said in a news release.
NFL rushing title renamed after Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown
PHOENIX — During the annual NFL Honors, the league announced that the rushing title award was being renamed in honor of Cleveland Browns' legendary running back Jim Brown. The Jim Brown Award will be presented each year to the NFL player with the most rushing yards each season. Brown,...
Shannon Sharpe predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles | UNDISPUTED
Super Bowl 57 is only two days away where the AFC one-seed Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will face off against the NFC one-seed Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. For over a week now the Eagles have remained a 1.5-point favorite according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Shannon Sharpe predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII.
Joe Thomas jerseys for sale: Honor new Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee by rocking his Cleveland Browns threads
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joe Thomas is the Cleveland Browns’ newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and to honor the legendary offensive lineman, his jerseys are once again for sale online. On Thursday night Thomas and Browns fans learned that he became a first ballot selection for...
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet
For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
Chiefs Make Final Roster Moves Before Super Bowl
The Chiefs have made their final preparations for tomorrow's Super Bowl. The AFC champions have elevated two players from their practice squad for Sunday's big game. The players are wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter. Kemp was also called up from the practice squad for the AFC ...
NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII
We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
Reports: Colts eliminate coaching candidates Brian Callahan, Wink Martindale
That would leave five candidates who were put through an exhaustive second interview that lasted approximately 10 hours and involved face-to-face interaction with owner Jim Irsay.
No. 10 Marquette beats Georgetown, 89-75, for Big East lead
Marquette needed to avoid a letdown in between AP Top 25 Big East matchups. Coach Shaka Smart’s team delivered with unselfish play from start to finish. Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek each scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 10 Marquette beat Georgetown, 89-75, on Saturday.
The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
List of former Titans on XFL rosters in 2023
The XFL is rebooting the league in 2023, and it recently revealed the 51-man rosters of all eight teams, which have several former Tennessee Titans players sprinkled throughout. The eight teams in the league this year are the St. Louis Battlehawks, Seattle Sea Dragons, San Antonio Brahmas, Arlington Renegades, DC...
College basketball highlights: No. 23 Creighton bests No. 21 UConn
Men's college basketball takes center stage Saturday — and we have you covered with all the action!. To start the day out, St. John’s upset No. 20 Providence at Madison Square Garden, and No. 10 Marquette dominated Georgetown. Next, a big-time Big East battle between No. 21 UConn...
