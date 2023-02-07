ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator

The Houston Texans are making a major addition to new coach DeMeco Ryans' staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke currently works as a defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His NFL coaching career spans the ...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Former Steelers player, 49ers executive Paul Martha dies at 80

Former Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh announced. He was 80. The Steelers selected the University of Pittsburgh product in the first round of the 1964 draft. The Bills made him a ninth-round choice in the AFL draft that same year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSVN-TV

Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas elected to NFL Hall of Fame

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Dolphins player has been elected to the nine-man Class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Linebacker Zach Thomas is the 11th player or coach from the Miami Dolphins to earn the game’s greatest honor, the Dolphins said in a news release.
OHIO STATE
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet

For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Make Final Roster Moves Before Super Bowl

The Chiefs have made their final preparations for tomorrow's Super Bowl. The AFC champions have elevated two players from their practice squad for Sunday's big game. The players are wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter. Kemp was also called up from the practice squad for the AFC ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII

We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

No. 10 Marquette beats Georgetown, 89-75, for Big East lead

Marquette needed to avoid a letdown in between AP Top 25 Big East matchups. Coach Shaka Smart’s team delivered with unselfish play from start to finish. Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek each scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 10 Marquette beat Georgetown, 89-75, on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of former Titans on XFL rosters in 2023

The XFL is rebooting the league in 2023, and it recently revealed the 51-man rosters of all eight teams, which have several former Tennessee Titans players sprinkled throughout. The eight teams in the league this year are the St. Louis Battlehawks, Seattle Sea Dragons, San Antonio Brahmas, Arlington Renegades, DC...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

College basketball highlights: No. 23 Creighton bests No. 21 UConn

Men's college basketball takes center stage Saturday — and we have you covered with all the action!. To start the day out, St. John’s upset No. 20 Providence at Madison Square Garden, and No. 10 Marquette dominated Georgetown. Next, a big-time Big East battle between No. 21 UConn...
OMAHA, NE

