Read full article on original website
Related
Two dead, one injured in Marianna, Ark. shooting
MARIANNA, Ark. — A large police presence was spotted in Marianna, Arkansas on Saturday afternoon after witnesses reported a shooting. Two people are dead, and another person was injured after a shooting, the Lee County Coroner’s office confirmed. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time. Details are still coming in at […]
Kait 8
Man accused of raping child
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Paragould man with raping a child. 21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Paragould police responded to a home on Baldwin Street regarding rape allegations involving...
neareport.com
Cause of Marshall Price’s in-custody death released
PARAGOULD, Ark. – The death certificate for Marshall Ray Price, who died in custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department last December, was released to family this week. The certificate states that the immediate cause of death was hypovolemic shock. The certificate goes on to state that the...
Kait 8
Child hit by vehicle, emergency crews respond
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A child was hit by vehicle while riding a bike in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department the incident happened Saturday afternoon right in front of Domino’s Pizza on East Johnson Avenue. Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash. There has been no...
Kait 8
Drug arrest made during traffic stop, thanks to K-9
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A traffic stop in Jonesboro led to drugs taken off the streets and a driver arrested. The Jonesboro Police Department posted on social media that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Corporal Heath Loggains conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Apache Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard.
Kait 8
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New documents show the involvement of former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill in Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop. Hemphill was fired for his personal conduct during the night of Nichols’ death. Unlike the five other officers who were fired, Hemphill has not been charged criminally.
Kait 8
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an armed couple on the run from Texas. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said his office received a tip from Arkansas State Police on Jan. 9 that an armed fugitive from the Lone Star State was passing through the area. Bell said...
whiterivernow.com
16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures
Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
Kait 8
Shooting victim nervous about future while out of work
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man thought getting shot was bad enough, but he said thing got even worse. Kenneth Vann recalled the moments his life flashed before his eyes after a disagreement turned violent. Vann and his girlfriend were shot Tuesday, Jan. 31, on Cartwright Street. They drove...
Kait 8
One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital. Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5. One...
Kait 8
Police: Thousands spent after victim’s wallet stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for three people suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet and using her credit cards to make thousands of dollars of purchases. According to the initial incident report, officers responded to the Kroger on South Caraway on Tuesday, Feb. 7, regarding a...
Kait 8
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was seriously hurt when she was also hit by a car. According to the preliminary incident report, a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by 23-year-old Brian O’Neal Ewing of Jonesboro struck 40-year-old Dorothy Mucherson on East Johnson Avenue just west of the Bridge Street intersection.
One Woman Dead & Four Wounded After Shooting At Fredo Bang Concert
Police have already arrested two suspects.
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks downtown traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries shut down a major intersection in downtown Jonesboro. Officer Rachel Anderson, digital media officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, reported the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. “Police, fire, and...
Kait 8
Driver identified in deadly crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on State Highway 135 in Oak Grove. David M. Crawford, Jr., 28, of Corning...
Kait 8
Crews respond to three-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Law enforcement is currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro. The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products. One person was loaded into an ambulance, but it is unclear what the extent of their injuries is. Arkansas State Police is...
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
8 more Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case
Eight more officers with the Memphis Police Department will likely face charges in the aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death last month, officials said on Tuesday. During a city council meeting, which focused on officers' conduct during the violent arrest that left Nichols with fatal injuries, the Memphis City Attorney Jennifer Sink spoke alongside Police Chief C.J. Davis to address an ongoing investigation at the police department. Sink told the council that, by her count, eight additional Memphis police officers are expected to receive a statement of charges — which she described as a document outlining their "policy violations" — in connection with...
whiterivernow.com
Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting
Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
KTLO
Body found in vehicle in White River identified
A body found in a vehicle in the White River has been identified as an Independence County woman. Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton says no foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. Sheriff Melton says his office received a message from the Stone County...
Comments / 5