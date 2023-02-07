ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

Shocking pics show drivers wedged in massive sinkhole after ignoring police warnings and barriers twice

By Ben Shimkus
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o29Wr_0kfb0dO700

TWO vehicles have been found stuck in sinkholes after their drivers willfully ignored signs about the dangerous road.

A Volkswagen Passat and a Ford F150 were engulfed in the earth just days apart as the broken road appeared to have swallowed the vehicles whole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUidQ_0kfb0dO700
A Ford F150 was caught in a sinkhole Credit: California Highway Patrol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S10AR_0kfb0dO700
Days earlier, a Volkswagen Passat met the same demise Credit: California Highway Patrol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzgXE_0kfb0dO700
The drivers were notified by a giant blockade about impending danger Credit: California Highway Patrol

The broken patch of road was generated by the massive rainstorms that slammed California in mid-January.

The sinkhole, first discovered on January 17 in Tracy, California, has grown about 15 feet wide.

Local officials in the town, which is about 60 miles east of Oakland along Interstate 580, put up multiple warning signs and barriers to deter drivers from going down the road.

"Stop" and "Road Closed" signs are placed between concrete walls, preventing drivers from advancing on the sinkhole.

In both instances, the signs remained untouched, meaning the drivers likely intentionally bypassed the warnings.

On Facebook, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) of Tracy wrote: "THIS CAN’T BE REAL!"

The agency continued with apparent sarcasm: "We’re at a loss for words. If only there were signs and/or barriers that could have prevented this…"

A Volkswagen Passat unsuccessfully attempted to pass by the sinkhole and met its demise, with the car's front end completely wrecked.

"It happened again. We can’t make this stuff up," the agency said on Facebook at the second accident.

"This was 100 percent preventable. There is no excuse. The signs are clear, visible, and unobstructed."

The Ford F150 in the Facebook post is fully engulfed in the sinkhole.

The truck's hood lies on the other side of the sinkhole, with the truck's front concaved from the earth's force.

The comments on the Facebook post are less than supportive of the drivers.

One commenter said: "So nice of this driver to volunteer to help with backfilling the hole by donating his car, though I'm sure there was a much safer way to accomplish this."

Another chimed in: "I think you need to replace the 'Road Closed' sign with 'Road MISSING Ahead.'"

The road remains closed as the CHP attempts to fix the pavement.

Detours have been provided to drivers who are looking to use the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5fpm_0kfb0dO700
The VW Passat sits in the rubble of the sinkhole Credit: California Highway Patrol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcm63_0kfb0dO700
The Ford F150 was completely engulfed in the ground Credit: California Highway Patrol

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
