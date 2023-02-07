Michael Bisping On Conor McGregor Facing Michael Chandler: ‘It’s Not An Easy Fight To Come Back From’

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut
Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson got wrecked by Michael Chandler but still considers ‘Iron’ to be ‘easy road’ for Conor McGregor
Longtime UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson claims he was approached by the promotion about coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite former 155-pound champion Conor McGregor, a spot that eventually went to all-action lightweight bruiser Michael Chandler. Then again, Ferguson said the same thing about Khabib Nurmagomedov, so...
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’
You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
MMAmania.com
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
Jake Paul Expresses Frustration with ‘Disrespectful’ Tommy Fury Over No- Show at Press Event
Tommy Fury strikes again with another disappearance. Jake Paul expressed disappointment upon discovering that Tommy Fury, his opponent in an upcoming boxing match, failed to attend the initial pre-fight press conference. The bout between Paul and Fury, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 26th, will be their third attempt to have the fight happen, after two prior arrangements in 2021 and 2022 were called off due to travel difficulties and Fury’s injuries.
MMAmania.com
Dana White: Cowboys Stadium ‘in the running’ for McGregor vs. Chandler fight
Dana White is once again selling some wolf tickets to a massive Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stadium show. UFC’s president is famously leery of bringing combat sports into big 50,000-person buildings. In fact, the promotion has only done it five times in its existence: Toronto, Sweden, Brazil and twice in Australia. Other than that, White has repeatedly said he prefers indoor arenas.
CBS Sports
Bellator MMA schedule for 2023: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley, Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Ben Henderson on tap
Bellator MMA presents the sequel to an all-time great fight and kicks off another Grand Prix. Bellator has four events on the schedule in the aftermath of their CBS debut, which saw Ryan Bader retain his heavyweight crown in stopping the legendary Fedor Emelianenko for a second time. Yaroslov Amosov...
Dana White Teases Location For Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
Dana White is already looking at venues for the year’s biggest fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. What makes a fight in the UFC matter is who is fighting and where the fight is taking place. Las Vegas is considered the fight capital of the world and the UFC holds many events there. Every year the UFC travels around the world and brings fights to people in many different countries. Now with one of the biggest fights of the year on the horizon, the matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, UFC president Dana White is looking to see where would be the perfect fit to showcase this bout.
Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones Is ‘The Dirtiest Fighter Ever’, Recalls ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment Of Career
Despite Jon Jones being one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has also been dubbed as ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’. That’s according to former foe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who had a lot to say about the longtime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The rivals first collided at UFC 135 back in 2011. Jones would submit Jackson in round 4 to defend his title, overcoming his fear of facing ‘Rampage’ inside the Octagon.
Bruce Buffer Recalls Getting Humbled By Royce Gracie During Sparring Session
Bruce Buffer once got into a sparring session with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Royce Gracie – and it went exactly how you thought it did. Buffer is better known for being one of the greatest combat sports introducers of all time after his historic run with the UFC. Buffer has been announcing for the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion since 1996.
Javier Mendez Breaks Down UFC 284 Main Event, Praises Volkanovski’s Mental Toughness
Javier Mendez has provided a detailed breakdown of the UFC 284 main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev is only days away from defending his UFC lightweight championship against Volkanovski. There has been plenty of breakdowns from analysts and fighters, but nobody can detail the Russian’s upcoming matchup better than his coach. Mendez joined Submission Radio to discuss the highly-anticipated fight and had this to say:
calfkicker.com
Islam Makhachev on McGregor vs Chandler: Happy one of them is finally going to win
Conor McGregor’s return to MMA begins with his coaching role on TUF 31. The UFC’s cash cow is finally coming back after being sidelined due to his injury at UFC 264. As a result, he’s expected to clash with rival coach Michael Chandler in the octagon. Everyone’s...
Dan Hooker Forced to Withdraw from UFC 285 Due to Injury, Missing Bout Against Jalin Turner
Injury woes for Dan Hooker, out of the upcoming bout against Jalin Turner. Dan Hooker’s much-anticipated bout against Jalin Turner at UFC 285 has been derailed after the lightweight fighter suffered a hand injury during training. The news of Hooker’s withdrawal was first reported by MMA Fighting. The UFC is yet to make an official announcement regarding the change in the fight card.
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 media day video | Makhachev vs. Volkanovski
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 mixed martial arts (MMA) event airing this Sat. night (Feb. 11, 2023) on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) with an early Sunday morning start for local residents due to the discrepancy in time zones.
Exclusive: Ciryl Gane Believes Sergei Pavlovich And Curtis Blaydes Should Fight For Next Title Shot
Ciryl Gane thinks it makes sense for Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes to fight next to determine the number one heavyweight contender. On March 4, Gane and Jon Jones will compete for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship after Francis Ngannou parted ways with the promotion. Now that Ngannou is out of the picture, the heavyweight division is suddenly unpredictable.
sportszion.com
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
Gordon Ramsay Slams Logan Paul’s Sports Drink In Review: ‘Zero Out Of Ten’
Gordon Ramsay is certainly not a fan of Logan Paul’s sports drink, “Prime.” Both Paul and KSI, who made their names for themselves as YouTubers amassing a huge following, inked a massive deal with the UFC – making Prime Energy the official sports drink of the UFC.
