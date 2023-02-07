Michael Bisping On Conor McGregor Facing Michael Chandler: ‘It’s Not An Easy Fight To Come Back From’

Dana White is already looking at venues for the year’s biggest fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. What makes a fight in the UFC matter is who is fighting and where the fight is taking place. Las Vegas is considered the fight capital of the world and the UFC holds many events there. Every year the UFC travels around the world and brings fights to people in many different countries. Now with one of the biggest fights of the year on the horizon, the matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, UFC president Dana White is looking to see where would be the perfect fit to showcase this bout.

