ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Feb. 10-12

PORTLAND, Ind. — Love is in the air, but so is the Super Bowl this weekend. If you're not much of a football fan, you can catch a Broadway musical if you're feeling a bit fancy, shop from a local Indigenous marketplace, go out and find light installations throughout the Portland metro area and more — there are plenty of ways to have fun this weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Dan Ryan says Safe Rest Villages remain a priority

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reshuffled some of the city's biggest bureaus at the start of the year in what he described as an effort to consolidate groups related bureaus together under the same commissioners in preparation for the city's transition to a new form of government.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

Shooting in Portland's Eliot neighborhood leaves 1 dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is dead after a shooting in a Northeast Portland neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from PPB's North Precinct responded at 2 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street in the Eliot neighborhood, just around the block from Pine Street Biscuits on Schuyler.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man found stabbed to death in SE Portland's Lents neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after a stabbing in Southeast Portland Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. East Precinct officers responded to a report of a dead person in the 7600 block of SE 98th Avenue near Mt Scott Boulevard in the Lents neighborhood at around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980

The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
SANDY, OR
KXRO.com

Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes

Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KGW

BJ's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach closing down

PORTLAND, Ore. — BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Jantzen Beach is set to close permanently on Feb. 21 after 26 years in operation, the parent company confirmed last week. The company did not give a reason for the closure in a statement to KGW, saying only that the decision was "by no means an easy one" and encouraged customers to visit other BJ's locations in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy