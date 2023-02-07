Read full article on original website
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KGW
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Feb. 10-12
PORTLAND, Ind. — Love is in the air, but so is the Super Bowl this weekend. If you're not much of a football fan, you can catch a Broadway musical if you're feeling a bit fancy, shop from a local Indigenous marketplace, go out and find light installations throughout the Portland metro area and more — there are plenty of ways to have fun this weekend.
Dan Ryan says Safe Rest Villages remain a priority
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reshuffled some of the city's biggest bureaus at the start of the year in what he described as an effort to consolidate groups related bureaus together under the same commissioners in preparation for the city's transition to a new form of government.
People experiencing homelessness in Portland ready for change as city moves forward with large-scale camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless woman crawls out from underneath a pile of tarps and cardboard boxes. It’s what’s left of her shelter after her trailer was ruined in a fire earlier this week. "I lost everything. I’m literally living under a cardboard box," said Rose who’s...
Asian Pacific American Network buys former Canton Grill restaurant in SE Portland with big plans ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Canton Grill building in Southeast Portland — known as one of the oldest Chinese-American restaurants in the metro area — finally has a new owner. The Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO) bought it last month after over 76 years in the business. They closed their doors back in 2020.
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
Lake Oswego funeral procession to impact traffic in Portland area
The procession starts at 1 p.m.
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
Shooting in Portland's Eliot neighborhood leaves 1 dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is dead after a shooting in a Northeast Portland neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from PPB's North Precinct responded at 2 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street in the Eliot neighborhood, just around the block from Pine Street Biscuits on Schuyler.
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
Former Trail Blazer hosting fundraiser to benefit people of color breaking into wine industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — Winery owner and former Portland Trail Blazer Channing Frye is a born entertainer. He said he believes wine should be fun, and describing what it tastes like should be as "down to earth" as the ground those vines grow out of. "I use words like, 'this...
Man found stabbed to death in SE Portland's Lents neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after a stabbing in Southeast Portland Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. East Precinct officers responded to a report of a dead person in the 7600 block of SE 98th Avenue near Mt Scott Boulevard in the Lents neighborhood at around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound, police said.
'I dream of my own apartment': Portland’s homeless yearn for housing as county aims to house 300 people in 4 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Diamond Howard lit a cigarette while walking her husky in Old Town Monday morning. She’s been homeless in Portland on-and-off for 15 years. She’s currently on four housing waitlists and yearns for a safe place to call her own. “I can actually taste it,”...
Portland applies for federal grant to ease freight train crossing delays in southeast
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a fact of life if you live, work, or commute through certain parts of Southeast Portland: Rail crossings have to factor into your travel time calculation. There are fifteen rail crossings between Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 12th Avenue, some of which are particularly notorious...
thatoregonlife.com
This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980
The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
KXRO.com
Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes
Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
Safety upgrades on the way for 122nd Avenue, one of Portland's most dangerous streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — East Portland's 122nd Avenue is among the top 5% of the city's most dangerous streets, and it's an issue that's top-of-mind for many people who live and work along the corridor. "A lot of speeding around here," one man said. "A lot of speeding and people...
opb.org
Vancouver pushes pause again on warehouses, a move that others say just pushes away jobs, money
Despite protests from some local business organizations, Vancouver officials plan to keep their foot on the brakes – at least temporarily – on new plans to build mega-warehouses in the city. Monday night marked the first public hearing of the city’s moratorium on large industrial facilities, such as...
Father details hate-based attack against son at West Sylvan Middle School
PORTLAND, Ore. — The father of an eighth grade student at West Sylvan Middle School in Portland said he's speaking out to shed light on a horrific attack against his son inside the school during the day. Raheem Alexzander said last month, his 13-year-old got up to get some...
KGW
BJ's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach closing down
PORTLAND, Ore. — BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Jantzen Beach is set to close permanently on Feb. 21 after 26 years in operation, the parent company confirmed last week. The company did not give a reason for the closure in a statement to KGW, saying only that the decision was "by no means an easy one" and encouraged customers to visit other BJ's locations in the area.
KGW
