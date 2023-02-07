ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST PETERSBURG – Bay Pines National Cemetery hosted graduates from the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-8) Graduate Health Administration Training Program on Jan. 24. The graduates will go onto to become healthcare administration leaders at VA healthcare facilities across the region in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Soil contamination stalls South St. Pete project

The multi-pronged Sankofa project, which includes affordable housing and commercial uses, is facing challenges due to contaminated soil at the South St. Pete site. The project site is in the area known as The Deuces, across from the Manhattan Casino, at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 22nd Street South. It entails the Sankofa development team building 24 two-story affordable townhomes and 40,000 square feet of commercial space that would be able to house retail, office and restaurant/café uses with outdoor seating, an incubator and micro-office spaces.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER – GulfBay Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the eighth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home Watch...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas

UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered

Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

5 passengers hurt on United Airlines flight to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were hurt on a United Airlines flight on Thursday night, according to Tampa International Airport officials. Tampa airport officials said the five passengers were hurt aboard United Airlines flight 600 from Newark, New Jersey. When the plane landed in Tampa around 11 p.m., the passengers were taken to a […]
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store

Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast

Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater wants to give U.S. 19 a new look

City officials in Clearwater believe the 7-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 19 could be the sight of major growth in the Tampa Bay Area. They're looking to redevelop it, add jobs, shops and places for people to live.
