Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST PETERSBURG – Bay Pines National Cemetery hosted graduates from the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-8) Graduate Health Administration Training Program on Jan. 24. The graduates will go onto to become healthcare administration leaders at VA healthcare facilities across the region in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S....
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company raising proceeds for displaced employees
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company is raising proceeds for its employees, displaced by a recent fire, by selling packages of steaks to cook at home.
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
stpetecatalyst.com
Soil contamination stalls South St. Pete project
The multi-pronged Sankofa project, which includes affordable housing and commercial uses, is facing challenges due to contaminated soil at the South St. Pete site. The project site is in the area known as The Deuces, across from the Manhattan Casino, at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 22nd Street South. It entails the Sankofa development team building 24 two-story affordable townhomes and 40,000 square feet of commercial space that would be able to house retail, office and restaurant/café uses with outdoor seating, an incubator and micro-office spaces.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER – GulfBay Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the eighth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home Watch...
stpetecatalyst.com
Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas
UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
Florida non-profit that helps veterans moving amid legal dispute
A Ruskin-based non-profit that offers hope for veterans with PTSD and Gold Star families is moving to another county following a year-long dispute with Hillsborough County.
Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered
Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
Bay News 9
Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast
TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
Hillsborough County To Hold Shred Fest 2023 On March 4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Get ready for drive-thru spring cleaning to help prevent identity theft. Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services will host Shred Fest 2023 on Saturday, March 4, from 9 -11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, FL
5 passengers hurt on United Airlines flight to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were hurt on a United Airlines flight on Thursday night, according to Tampa International Airport officials. Tampa airport officials said the five passengers were hurt aboard United Airlines flight 600 from Newark, New Jersey. When the plane landed in Tampa around 11 p.m., the passengers were taken to a […]
'A tinderbox ready to be ignited': Clearwater City Council examines rising tension outside abortion clinic
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tension and harassment surrounding a Pinellas County women's health care clinic have volunteers concerned, calling the situation a "tinder box ready to be ignited". Now, Clearwater city leaders are taking action to help protect the clinic and its patients. Bread and Roses Woman's Health Center is...
21st annual Dentistry From the Heart offers free dental care to hundreds
Friday, the 21st annual Dentistry From the Heart event at Monticciolo Family Sedation and Dentistry offers free dental care to the first 500 people in line.
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
'We are grateful to the customers': Pinellas Park Walmart Neighborhood Market to close
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Pinellas Park will be closing after the location didn't perform as well as leaders hoped. In an email to 10 Tampa Bay, Walmart's Communications Director Brian Little explained the decision to close the Walmart, located at 6900 US Highway 19 North, came after a careful and thoughtful review process.
Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast
Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
fox13news.com
Clearwater wants to give U.S. 19 a new look
City officials in Clearwater believe the 7-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 19 could be the sight of major growth in the Tampa Bay Area. They're looking to redevelop it, add jobs, shops and places for people to live.
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
