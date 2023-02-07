Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
Swim team competes at SWMO championships
The SWMO swim championships are one of the most prestigious meets in the area. The Lebanon High School girls’ swim team competed at the championships on Saturday at Foster Natatorium in Springfield. Lebanon finished 9th out of 23 schools with a team score of 157. “This meet provides an opportunity for our swimmers to face some of the toughest competition of the season, and true to their character, the Lady Yellowjackets rose to the occasion and represented themselves, their families, their school, and the Lebanon community with the utmost levels of respect, fine sportsmanship, and dedicated teamwork,” head coach Stacey Meckley said. “I was proud of how they competed and how we swam in the water, and they solidified their place among the most talented swimmers in Missouri.” For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Raegan McCowan breaks Lebanon basketball all-time scoring record
There’s a new all-time leading scorer in Lebanon High School history. In front of a large crowd on-hand, everyone inside Boswell Auditorium on Thursday night was hoping to witness history as senior Raegan McCowan needed 31 points to surpass Kelsey Winfrey as the all-time leading scorer for the Lady ‘Jackets. With 4:16 remaining in the game, McCowan received a handoff from teammate Heaven Shockley at the free throw line. The Western Illinois basketball commit took one dribble and jump stopped as she banked in the 2,053rd point of her career from the right block against the Central Bulldogs to extend their lead to 68-33 and break the record. Lebanon would win the game 73-38 as she finished the night 11 of 18 from the field, hauled in six rebounds, and had four assists. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Lebanon weightlifters compete at Power Meet
It was a big day for the Lebanon High School weightlifting team as they competed at the Glendale Regional Power Meet on Saturday afternoon. According to coach Garett Wade, the team performed well with two champions on the day. Sophomore Kameron Myers and junior Brooklyn O’Cain were individual champions as Myers brought home first in the Unlimited Class, and O’Cain was the champion in the 155-pound class. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
CLYDE HART
Clyde Hart, 95, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Lebanon. He is survived by his children, Rex Hart and his wife Ann of Lebanon; Carrie Sien and her husband Bryan of Richland; Cindy Harkey and her husband Tom of Bettendorf, Iowa, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
Laclede Record
ROSALEA S. “LEA’’ GORMLEY
Rosalea S. “Lea’’ Gormley, 91, of Lebanon, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Osage Beach. She was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Butts to Douglas King Sr. and Rose Eggers King Imbroden. On June 15, 1948, she was united in marriage to Rev. Arthur Gormley. She was...
The richest person in Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.
Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
koamnewsnow.com
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
Man dies after crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning, February 11, has led to one death. 74-year-old Gary Sawyer was killed when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and became disabled, blocking the road. MSPH traffic reports said the vehicle Sawyer was driving hit the other vehicle. Sawyer was pronounced dead by […]
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
40+ employees laid off at 3M in Nevada
NEVADA, Mo. (KOAM) - 3M lets go dozens of employees at its plant in Nevada, Missouri.
Body found buried on property in rural Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities find a female's body buried on a property in rural Cedar County, Missouri.
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
kjluradio.com
Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday
A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
KYTV
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they have located a man reported missing from Nixa. Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning. Police say he was last seen at the Casey’s on West Cardinal in Springfield around 2 a.m. Police had concerns because he did not have his medications. To...
KYTV
Pedestrian injured from Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries from a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
Laclede Record
SHARRI LYN & TEDDY JOE CANTRELL
Sharri Lyn (Taylor) Cantrell, 72, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. She was born April 18, 1950, in Evanston, Wyo. to Ira and Grace (Stewart) Taylor. Teddy Joe Cantrell, 67, died June 25, 2015, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. He was born April 8, 1948, at...
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
