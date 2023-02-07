The SWMO swim championships are one of the most prestigious meets in the area. The Lebanon High School girls’ swim team competed at the championships on Saturday at Foster Natatorium in Springfield. Lebanon finished 9th out of 23 schools with a team score of 157. “This meet provides an opportunity for our swimmers to face some of the toughest competition of the season, and true to their character, the Lady Yellowjackets rose to the occasion and represented themselves, their families, their school, and the Lebanon community with the utmost levels of respect, fine sportsmanship, and dedicated teamwork,” head coach Stacey Meckley said. “I was proud of how they competed and how we swam in the water, and they solidified their place among the most talented swimmers in Missouri.” For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.

