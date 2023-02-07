ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

Jemison man dies after two-vehicle crash in Bibb County, state troopers say

By Ken Roberts, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

A Jemison man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Bibb County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said L.J. Smith, 51, was seriously injured when the 2009 Saturn Aura that he was driving was involved in a collision with a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was identified by troopers as 29-year-old Patrick J. Kirby of Randolph.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Alabama 139, about 1 mile north of Randolph in Bibb County. No further information about the crash was released.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jemison man dies after two-vehicle crash in Bibb County, state troopers say

