ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
wtoc.com

‘Mom’s Heart Matters:’ Initiative launches in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty Regional Medical Center held an event Saturday to celebrate the launch of a new initiative aimed at improving the heart health of mothers who just gave birth. The program is called ‘Mom’s Heart Matters.’ Dr. Keisha Callins, who is an OBGYN says this program empowers...
HINESVILLE, GA
News4Jax.com

Georgia lawmakers consider bill to crack down on gang violence

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on gangs and gang violence. This week Gov. Brian Kemp backed a bill that will make prison sentences harsher for gang-related crimes. No city is immune to gang violence or crime. It can happen anywhere. It’s even plaguing communities in Brunswick,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Body cam requirements, unjamming medical marijuana rules, Savannah's giant cranes

LISTEN: On the Friday Feb. 10 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want body cam requirements for police, unjamming medical marijuana rules, and Savannah's new giant cranes. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Feb. 10. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, some lawmakers are pushing for all police officers to be required to wear body cams. The legal logjam that has held up Georgia's medical cannabis program for years may finally be coming to an end. And a historic shipment arrives in the Savannah Harbor. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Third Smith State Prison inmate airlifted to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at Smith State Prison in Glenville has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment.  At least three inmates were injured in a fight that occurred Thursday. Two of those inmates were also flown to Savannah. Above is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time. The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

CURE Childhood Cancer holds annual Shell Out for a Cure event

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer held their Shell Out for a Cure Oyster Roast tonight!. They do this every year, serving all-you-can-eat oysters and putting the proceeds toward research initiatives. It included an auction offering vacation home stays, hunting and fishing experiences, spa treatments and more. They...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Wentworth police seek runaway teen

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen on Monday. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, 14-year-old Kymonie Matthews was last seen at Groves High School where he ran away from the principal. Police believe he may be staying at an apartment in the 1100 block of Coldbrook […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Day banner competition winner announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

VIDEO: Bulloch County teacher suspended after shoving student

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school has been suspended after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Marc Rountree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, was suspended without pay for 60 days, according to a letter from the Bulloch County Board […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
bhsgazette.org

Brunswick’s Mr. Belcher Before Teaching

Curtiss Belcher is a teacher at Brunswick High School—but what a lot of students do not know is that he had an interesting career before teaching. After high school, at just 19 years old, Belcher was working for a management company called “Q Prime.” After about 160 hours’ worth of training, Belcher was a personal security guard for Mick Mars, from the band Mötley Crüe (who sold over 100 million albums) on their 1994 US tour. As well as working with some of the most iconic musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne, who Belcher describes as a down-to-earth, kind person.
BRUNSWICK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy