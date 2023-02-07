LISTEN: On the Friday Feb. 10 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want body cam requirements for police, unjamming medical marijuana rules, and Savannah's new giant cranes. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Feb. 10. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, some lawmakers are pushing for all police officers to be required to wear body cams. The legal logjam that has held up Georgia's medical cannabis program for years may finally be coming to an end. And a historic shipment arrives in the Savannah Harbor. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO