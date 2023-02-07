Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
‘Mom’s Heart Matters:’ Initiative launches in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty Regional Medical Center held an event Saturday to celebrate the launch of a new initiative aimed at improving the heart health of mothers who just gave birth. The program is called ‘Mom’s Heart Matters.’ Dr. Keisha Callins, who is an OBGYN says this program empowers...
Glynn County Board of Education noticing rise in student discipline at their schools
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Board of Education is starting to see an upward trend in behavioral changes at their schools. Board member John Madala says something has to be done. “Sometimes we don’t do enough, and sometimes we could do more," said Madala. "It's helpful for...
News4Jax.com
Georgia lawmakers consider bill to crack down on gang violence
ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on gangs and gang violence. This week Gov. Brian Kemp backed a bill that will make prison sentences harsher for gang-related crimes. No city is immune to gang violence or crime. It can happen anywhere. It’s even plaguing communities in Brunswick,...
wtoc.com
Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. School System, Sheriff’s Office expanding school resource officer program
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is taking extra steps to ensure their students are safe during the school day. They’re partnering with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to expand their School Resource Officer program. Deputy Blair works as a resource officer at Liberty...
Georgia Today: Body cam requirements, unjamming medical marijuana rules, Savannah's giant cranes
LISTEN: On the Friday Feb. 10 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want body cam requirements for police, unjamming medical marijuana rules, and Savannah's new giant cranes. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Feb. 10. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, some lawmakers are pushing for all police officers to be required to wear body cams. The legal logjam that has held up Georgia's medical cannabis program for years may finally be coming to an end. And a historic shipment arrives in the Savannah Harbor. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Third Smith State Prison inmate airlifted to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at Smith State Prison in Glenville has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. At least three inmates were injured in a fight that occurred Thursday. Two of those inmates were also flown to Savannah. Above is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. […]
wtoc.com
Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time. The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.
wtoc.com
CURE Childhood Cancer holds annual Shell Out for a Cure event
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer held their Shell Out for a Cure Oyster Roast tonight!. They do this every year, serving all-you-can-eat oysters and putting the proceeds toward research initiatives. It included an auction offering vacation home stays, hunting and fishing experiences, spa treatments and more. They...
Port Wentworth police seek runaway teen
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen on Monday. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, 14-year-old Kymonie Matthews was last seen at Groves High School where he ran away from the principal. Police believe he may be staying at an apartment in the 1100 block of Coldbrook […]
wtoc.com
Georgia Day banner competition winner announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill. Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. “It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said […]
WJCL
Video: Chatham County police recover submerged car from pond, driver explains how it happened
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department's Marine Patrol Dive Team helped recover a submerged car from a pond on Saturday morning. According to CCPD, the driver escaped the car unharmed. The driver told police she ended up in the pond on Al Henderson Boulevard very early...
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham Day at the Ga. State Capitol focusing on completion of Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the State Capitol in Atlanta will be filled with members from the Savannah community. Each year, business leaders, community stakeholders and students take a trip up to speak with legislatures. One of the big spending priorities is right across the river at the Savannah Convention...
VIDEO: Bulloch County teacher suspended after shoving student
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school has been suspended after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Marc Rountree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, was suspended without pay for 60 days, according to a letter from the Bulloch County Board […]
WJCL
Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
Action News Jax
Man, woman accused of blocking, pointing gun at school bus full of kids, Glynn County deputies say
A man and woman were arrested Monday, accused of blocking a school bus full of children and pointing a gun at it.
How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police chief of $66K in unauthorized purchases
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — New documents have been made available detailing a long list of apparent financial violations listed against Port Wentworth’s former police chief. The city’s administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right to use, while Chief Libby tried to get his daughter hired as a police department […]
bhsgazette.org
Brunswick’s Mr. Belcher Before Teaching
Curtiss Belcher is a teacher at Brunswick High School—but what a lot of students do not know is that he had an interesting career before teaching. After high school, at just 19 years old, Belcher was working for a management company called “Q Prime.” After about 160 hours’ worth of training, Belcher was a personal security guard for Mick Mars, from the band Mötley Crüe (who sold over 100 million albums) on their 1994 US tour. As well as working with some of the most iconic musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne, who Belcher describes as a down-to-earth, kind person.
