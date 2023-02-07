ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
voiceofmotown.com

Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early

Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Sooners announce game one shift to OKC for OU-Texas

NORMAN, Okla. — Make it three straight meetings in Oklahoma City between the Sooners and their arch nemesis Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma and USA Softball announced Wednesday afternoon game one of the late March-early April series is moving from Marita Hynes Field to USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, the site of the Women's College World Series.
NORMAN, OK
chatsports.com

Soccer to send a pair of Longhorns to France

AUSTIN, TX – The University of Texas' women's soccer program will be represented within the United States' Under-23 Women's Youth National Team as forward Trinity Byars and midfielder Lexi Missimo were selected to participate in training and two games with the organization this month. The pair of Longhorns, along...
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
AUSTIN, TX
What Now Austin

Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos

“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?

23-year-old Pinkie Mae Davis-Herron got married in 1970 at the young age of 14 years old. She and her husband had two children and the couple divorced in 1975. Pinkie, who is a tomboy, enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles. She is a drummer who played in local bands, reports Whereabouts Still Unknown. Pinkie worked in Del Valle, Texas, a suburb of Austin, at the Golden Nugget, a local motel with a bar. Sometime around Labor Day, Pinkie was seen driving in the direction of her job. She saw a friend, blew her horn, and waved. This is the last known sighting of Pinkie.
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX

Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

UT professor suing university officials who attempted to "silence" his conservative views

AUSTIN, Texas — An associate professor at the University of Texas is suing university officials who he said tried to “silence” his conservative views. The lawsuit states that Richard Lowery, an associate professor of finance at the McCombs School of Business, used “social media and online opinion articles to publicly criticize university officials’ actions, and ask elected state-government officials to intervene.”
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
