voiceofmotown.com
Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early
Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
Texas gives Rodney Terry raise after climb to No. 5
Texas officials have more than doubled interim coach Rodney Terry's salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas still in Big 12 race, jumps up in Top 25 And 1 after topping Texas
Bill Self described Monday night's showdown with Texas as something close to a must-win game as it pertains to Kansas' goal of winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for the 17th time in 20 seasons under its Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach. Right from the jump, the Jayhawks played like it with an obvious sense of urgency.
Sooners announce game one shift to OKC for OU-Texas
NORMAN, Okla. — Make it three straight meetings in Oklahoma City between the Sooners and their arch nemesis Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma and USA Softball announced Wednesday afternoon game one of the late March-early April series is moving from Marita Hynes Field to USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, the site of the Women's College World Series.
chatsports.com
Soccer to send a pair of Longhorns to France
AUSTIN, TX – The University of Texas' women's soccer program will be represented within the United States' Under-23 Women's Youth National Team as forward Trinity Byars and midfielder Lexi Missimo were selected to participate in training and two games with the organization this month. The pair of Longhorns, along...
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos
“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
Renowned Central Texas barbecue pitmaster Tom Spaulding has died
A memorial is being held this Saturday.
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?
23-year-old Pinkie Mae Davis-Herron got married in 1970 at the young age of 14 years old. She and her husband had two children and the couple divorced in 1975. Pinkie, who is a tomboy, enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles. She is a drummer who played in local bands, reports Whereabouts Still Unknown. Pinkie worked in Del Valle, Texas, a suburb of Austin, at the Golden Nugget, a local motel with a bar. Sometime around Labor Day, Pinkie was seen driving in the direction of her job. She saw a friend, blew her horn, and waved. This is the last known sighting of Pinkie.
St. David’s Georgetown advances surgical technology
Dr. Zachary Crislip, chair of surgery at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, and his team use the Da Vinci Surgical Robot to perform minimally invasive procedures. (Courtesy St. David’s Georgetown Hospital) More surgical patients will be able to receive care at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital as the facility upgrades...
Austin café sells $150-per-cup coffee
“When you have got the best coffees in the country that grows the best coffee in the world, you know whatever hits the top of that, is going to be something insane.”
Lubbock pioneer Rose Wilson prepares to accept Governor’s Award in Austin
Rose Wilson along with 13 others were announced to be honored at the years 39th Governor's Volunteer Award ceremony in conjunction with the One Star Foundation.
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
CBS Austin
UT professor suing university officials who attempted to "silence" his conservative views
AUSTIN, Texas — An associate professor at the University of Texas is suing university officials who he said tried to “silence” his conservative views. The lawsuit states that Richard Lowery, an associate professor of finance at the McCombs School of Business, used “social media and online opinion articles to publicly criticize university officials’ actions, and ask elected state-government officials to intervene.”
Shoppers Stormed H-E-B in Austin, TX After False Social Media Post About Free Food
(Austin, Texas) - The freeze in Texas still has lasting effects. As the state continues to recover, many Texas residents are attempting to get back to their normal lives while certain things are repaired. But others are looking for an attempt to cause potential problems via jokes that could potentially harm rather than help.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Cold front on the way
Central Texas will see some sun this weekend, but with some low temps. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
