Philadelphia, NY

Pistons made baffling moves at deadline

The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
DETROIT, MI
Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case

Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Magic Johnson goes viral for hot take about Lakers' trade-deadline moves

Magic Johnson the tweeter must have forgotten about Magic Johnson the former NBA executive. The retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson went viral this week for a rather awkward tweet about the team’s recent trade moves. He opined that the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba would make the Lakers a playoff team. Johnson added that Russell specifically possesses strengths that can benefit LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics share encouraging Jaylen Brown injury update

The Boston Celtics may not be without Jaylen Brown for as long as they may have initially feared. Celtics president Brad Stevens revealed Friday that Brown will not require surgery to correct the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against the 76ers. Instead, Brown is being fitted for a mask, and the Celtics do not anticipate him having to miss extended time.
BOSTON, MA
Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more

If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
CHICAGO, IL
Warriors make official decision on Gary Payton II trade saga

The Golden State Warriors have delivered their verdict on the Gary Payton II trade situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Warriors have decided to go through with the four-team trade involving the veteran guard Payton. The Warriors won’t be passing Payton’s physical though, Charania adds,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II

Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to the Pistons and Saddiq Bey to the Hawks.
PORTLAND, OR
Report: Warriors’ trade for Gary Payton II in serious jeopardy after failed physical

Gary Payton II’s reunion tour may be coming to a screeching halt. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Friday that the Warriors’ trade for Payton is now in serious jeopardy after Payton failed his physical exam. The report adds that Payton has a core muscle injury that may sideline him for up to three months. Payton’s injury was apparently discovered following a Warriors' exam.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Russell Westbrook Expected to Decide Between Bulls, Heat

But that isn’t expected to last long. Instead, the Jazz and Westbrook are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout within the next several days. At that point, Westbrook will presumably clear waivers and then become a free agent, eligible to sign anywhere. And it appears that Westbrook...
MIAMI, FL

