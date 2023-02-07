ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

Area roundup: Chaska, Chanhassen girls basketball each win three games, girls hockey season comes to a close

By Brendan O’Brien bobrien@swpub.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska's Parker Dussault qualifies for Alpine ski state tournament

Chaska’s Parker Dussault had a lot to celebrate on his birthday. On Feb. 7 at Buck Hill, one day before he turned 17, Dussault celebrated earning a trip to the state tournament in alpine skiing after finishing 14th at the section 6A tournament. He finished with a time of 50.53 combined between his two races to finish .52 seconds faster than the last individual qualifier. It will be the junior's first time competing at the state tournament.
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

BES gets tentative offer for Metcalf Middle School, as officials advocate for exception for how funds are used

About three years after closing the doors of Metcalf Middle School, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District has a tentative offer to sell the building. If the developers get approval from the Eagan government for their plan, and the sale goes through, the district will receive a total of $12.3 million for the sale of the building at 2250 Diffley Road, according to district communications director Aaron Tinklenberg.
BURNSVILLE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Feb. 11, 2023

Either our hardware merchants are anticipating a building boom this spring or they have been getting in on the ground floor before the raise in the price of wire nails and fencing. Yesterday G. S. Lander received a carload of these goods, containing 160 kegs of nails and 140 bales of barbed wire fencing. A day or two earlier Joh McMullen received a shipment as large as this, and Mr. Gellenbeck has followed suit with a third load.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Carver preschool awarded agriculture classroom grant

The Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation announced the recipients of its 2023 Agricultural Literacy Grants, designed to support agriculture and food systems K-12 education across the state. Seventeen projects received grants of up to $500 to help educators provide co-curricular agricultural opportunities. River Wild Learning Center in Carver was...
CARVER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Gordon L. Vomacka

Gordon L. Vomacka, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering one hour prior, all at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside, and military honors will be provided by the Prior Lake VFW Honor Guard. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery, in Jordan.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

New show "The Prom" brings LGBT perspective to the mainstage

Director Michael Brindisi circled this line, delivered during the song “Love Thy Neighbor,” from page 92 of the script for the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre’s upcoming show, “The Prom.”. For him, it epitomized what the show is all about. “It just resonated,” he said. “It just jumped...
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Thomas D. Ruhberg

Thomas Dewey Ruhberg, age 94, of Carver, died peacefully and went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence at Carver Ridge Senior Living, Carver. A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held in the Spring. Tom was born January 22, 1929 in Wadena,...
CARVER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Students partner with Southern Valley Alliance for domestic violence awareness projects

Shakopee High School students partnered with the Southern Valley Alliance over the last few months on projects raising awareness about domestic violence. Students participated through the high school CAPS program, allowing them to gain career experience through working with local business partners. Two projects were completed through this year’s partnership,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

State could make funding for voluntary preschool permanent

When Angie Tusa, a preschool teacher at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Savage began her career in 2004, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district had a few preschool classrooms at Diamondhead Education Center, two at Hamilton and one at Cedar Elementary School. Since then, the program has expanded. In 2017, the district,...
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Where the heck it was

The answer to last week’s quiz was the Wells Fargo Bank in Downtown Chaska. Marilyn Grinols, Susan Ivy, Tim Schoen, Amy Hammers, Becky Stacken, Frederick Wiatrowski, Sue Aune, Maryam Yusuf, Deb Minkel, Annette Pevestorf, Dan Anderson, Lynette Fiebelkorn, Anna Lubansky, Noah Tornquist and Becky Rem guessed it correctly!
swnewsmedia.com

Schroeder House and Livery added to National Register of Historic Places

The Herman Schroeder House and Livery in Shakopee was added to the National Register of Historic Places last month. The National Register is the official list of places worthy of preservation by the National Park Service. “This nomination puts forth that Herman Schroeder was a successful and influential significant person...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Bringing a student perspective to Carver County government

High school seniors Makayla Johnson and Tenley Rutledge are bringing a student perspective to Carver County in their roles as members of the extension and library boards, respectively. The teens didn’t exactly know what they were getting into when they applied to the boards, but both said they’ve learned a...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Jacqueline "Jackie" Burke

Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Burke, age 79, of Savage, passed away on December 30, 2022. Services will be held at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake on Tuesday, February 2. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Jackie was born a...
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Evelyn J. Christensen

Evelyn Jane Christensen of Prior Lake Minnesota died on February 3, 2023, at the age of 76 of complications of liver failure. She survived cancer, but the cancer treatment caused permanent damage to her liver. Evey was born on April 5, 1946, in Bellingham, MN. She graduated from Bellingham High...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Edwin D. Underwood

Edwin D. Underwood (Pastor Ed), age 72, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. After many years in jail ministry at the Scott County jail, Ed pioneered River of Life Christian Ministries in 1991 that worked closely with ministers at Murphys Landing, Campground Ministries, nursing home ministries, and Canterbury Park chaplaincy program.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Jodi Rae Engberg

Jodi Rae Engberg, age 67, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly February 3, 2023. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, February 11, at 12 p.m. (noon), with a time of gathering starting at 10 a.m., both at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake Chapel. Jodi was born on November...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalization data update

The Biden Administration announced in January that it would end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on March 1 and April 11, respectively. The Carver County COVID-19 Surveillance and Demographics Report, with data sourced from the Minnesota Department of Health, has listed 143 total deaths and over 1,100 hospitalizations due to the virus since June 2020.

