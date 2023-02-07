Area roundup: Chaska, Chanhassen girls basketball each win three games, girls hockey season comes to a close

Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska's Parker Dussault qualifies for Alpine ski state tournament
Chaska’s Parker Dussault had a lot to celebrate on his birthday. On Feb. 7 at Buck Hill, one day before he turned 17, Dussault celebrated earning a trip to the state tournament in alpine skiing after finishing 14th at the section 6A tournament. He finished with a time of 50.53 combined between his two races to finish .52 seconds faster than the last individual qualifier. It will be the junior's first time competing at the state tournament.
swnewsmedia.com
Holy Family senior Anika Olson competing in international synchronized figure skating event
Chaska resident and Holy Family senior Anika Olson will get another experience of a lifetime as she is set to compete in the 2023 Hevelius Cup in Gdansk, Poland, from Feb. 9-11 representing the United States with the Northernettes Synchronized Skating team. Olson and the Northernettes placed second last year...
swnewsmedia.com
Looking Back: 120 years ago: Jordan residents wanted new addition vacated
Rural mail started in Belle Plaine on Monday. Please add Route 1 to your addresses now. Jordan Lodge will give a box social at Nicolin’s Opera House Saturday evening February 7th. Ladies gain a dimension by bringing a box lunch. All others purchasing a lunch at 25 cents. The...
swnewsmedia.com
BES gets tentative offer for Metcalf Middle School, as officials advocate for exception for how funds are used
About three years after closing the doors of Metcalf Middle School, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District has a tentative offer to sell the building. If the developers get approval from the Eagan government for their plan, and the sale goes through, the district will receive a total of $12.3 million for the sale of the building at 2250 Diffley Road, according to district communications director Aaron Tinklenberg.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Feb. 11, 2023
Either our hardware merchants are anticipating a building boom this spring or they have been getting in on the ground floor before the raise in the price of wire nails and fencing. Yesterday G. S. Lander received a carload of these goods, containing 160 kegs of nails and 140 bales of barbed wire fencing. A day or two earlier Joh McMullen received a shipment as large as this, and Mr. Gellenbeck has followed suit with a third load.
swnewsmedia.com
Carver preschool awarded agriculture classroom grant
The Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation announced the recipients of its 2023 Agricultural Literacy Grants, designed to support agriculture and food systems K-12 education across the state. Seventeen projects received grants of up to $500 to help educators provide co-curricular agricultural opportunities. River Wild Learning Center in Carver was...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Gordon L. Vomacka
Gordon L. Vomacka, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering one hour prior, all at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside, and military honors will be provided by the Prior Lake VFW Honor Guard. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery, in Jordan.
swnewsmedia.com
New show "The Prom" brings LGBT perspective to the mainstage
Director Michael Brindisi circled this line, delivered during the song “Love Thy Neighbor,” from page 92 of the script for the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre’s upcoming show, “The Prom.”. For him, it epitomized what the show is all about. “It just resonated,” he said. “It just jumped...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Thomas D. Ruhberg
Thomas Dewey Ruhberg, age 94, of Carver, died peacefully and went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence at Carver Ridge Senior Living, Carver. A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held in the Spring. Tom was born January 22, 1929 in Wadena,...
swnewsmedia.com
Students partner with Southern Valley Alliance for domestic violence awareness projects
Shakopee High School students partnered with the Southern Valley Alliance over the last few months on projects raising awareness about domestic violence. Students participated through the high school CAPS program, allowing them to gain career experience through working with local business partners. Two projects were completed through this year’s partnership,...
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska police respond to drug violation, domestic reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
swnewsmedia.com
State could make funding for voluntary preschool permanent
When Angie Tusa, a preschool teacher at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Savage began her career in 2004, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district had a few preschool classrooms at Diamondhead Education Center, two at Hamilton and one at Cedar Elementary School. Since then, the program has expanded. In 2017, the district,...
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The answer to last week’s quiz was the Wells Fargo Bank in Downtown Chaska. Marilyn Grinols, Susan Ivy, Tim Schoen, Amy Hammers, Becky Stacken, Frederick Wiatrowski, Sue Aune, Maryam Yusuf, Deb Minkel, Annette Pevestorf, Dan Anderson, Lynette Fiebelkorn, Anna Lubansky, Noah Tornquist and Becky Rem guessed it correctly!
swnewsmedia.com
Schroeder House and Livery added to National Register of Historic Places
The Herman Schroeder House and Livery in Shakopee was added to the National Register of Historic Places last month. The National Register is the official list of places worthy of preservation by the National Park Service. “This nomination puts forth that Herman Schroeder was a successful and influential significant person...
swnewsmedia.com
Bringing a student perspective to Carver County government
High school seniors Makayla Johnson and Tenley Rutledge are bringing a student perspective to Carver County in their roles as members of the extension and library boards, respectively. The teens didn’t exactly know what they were getting into when they applied to the boards, but both said they’ve learned a...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Jacqueline "Jackie" Burke
Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Burke, age 79, of Savage, passed away on December 30, 2022. Services will be held at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake on Tuesday, February 2. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Jackie was born a...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Evelyn J. Christensen
Evelyn Jane Christensen of Prior Lake Minnesota died on February 3, 2023, at the age of 76 of complications of liver failure. She survived cancer, but the cancer treatment caused permanent damage to her liver. Evey was born on April 5, 1946, in Bellingham, MN. She graduated from Bellingham High...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Edwin D. Underwood
Edwin D. Underwood (Pastor Ed), age 72, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. After many years in jail ministry at the Scott County jail, Ed pioneered River of Life Christian Ministries in 1991 that worked closely with ministers at Murphys Landing, Campground Ministries, nursing home ministries, and Canterbury Park chaplaincy program.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Jodi Rae Engberg
Jodi Rae Engberg, age 67, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly February 3, 2023. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, February 11, at 12 p.m. (noon), with a time of gathering starting at 10 a.m., both at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake Chapel. Jodi was born on November...
swnewsmedia.com
COVID-19 deaths, hospitalization data update
The Biden Administration announced in January that it would end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on March 1 and April 11, respectively. The Carver County COVID-19 Surveillance and Demographics Report, with data sourced from the Minnesota Department of Health, has listed 143 total deaths and over 1,100 hospitalizations due to the virus since June 2020.
