ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I work at Costco – my top 10 favorite items to buy at the store including a ‘holy grail’ high-performance essential

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A COSTCO employee has shared the products they can't leave the store without.

Veronica Thatcher doesn't just work at Costco, she shops there as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yW0PR_0kfaztd200
A long-time Costco employee is sharing her favorite finds at the store

Over the past 17 years, she's found a few products she keeps purchasing over and over.

These items have withstood the test of time and continue to meet Veronica's standards for her and her family.

Speaking with Insider, she shared her top 10 products she recommends to everyone.

1. VITAMIX

While $399 is a steep price for a blender, it seems like it's worth it for what Veronica calls her "holy grail."

Luckily, she said it often goes on sale for $299.99 - which is still better than the prices online which go over $500.

The Vitamix E520can help you whip up smoothies and salsas in less than 45 seconds, she says.

The bundle comes with two 22-ounce tumblers with lids and stainless steel straws.

2. YAKISOBA STIR FRY

This dinner kit comes with seasoned chicken and is a family favorite at Veronica's home.

It literally has everything you need to complete the dish, including fresh vegetables and stir fry sauce.

Veronica usually spends about $22 on the kit in order to feed her family of four.

On the other hand, Target sells Benhiana's frozen version of the dish for $5.29 for a single person.

You can find the meal kit in the deli section.

3. REALGOOD CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

Veronica said Realgood meals are one of her favorites for meal prepping.

These enchiladas can be made in the air fryer, oven, or microwave, and each box comes with six.

At $13.49 a box, it's a better option than Stouffer's chicken enchiladas which are $10.39 for a box of four at Target.

4. SHARPER IMAGE DEEP-TISSUE MASSAGER

The Power Percussion massage gun is incredibly popular.

Veronica says she uses it almost every day and loves the different attachments it comes with to target different muscle groups.

It usually retails for $79.99, but there's a manufacturer coupon bringing the price down to $64.99.

This is a pretty good deal considering it goes for $89.99 on Amazon.

5. FAIRLIFE PROTEIN BEVERAGE

These drinks are Veronica's "go-to snack" after her workout.

"Fairlife's beverages are one of the hottest-selling proteins at Costco," she said.

They're sold in a variety of flavors and come in packs of $18 for $28.49.

This is an absolute steal as that's the price Walmart sells a 12-pack for.

6. KIRKLAND SIGNATURE BREAKFAST BLEND COFFEE

"I have a cup of coffee every day, but I won't buy my blend anywhere but Costco," Veronica said.

A pack of 120 K-Cups of the organic light-roast breakfast blend retails for $39.99 - the same option is selling on Amazon for $57,

This is where the membership pricing pays off.

7. VITAL PROTEINS COLLAGEN PEPTIDES

This unflavored collagen can be mixed into hot or cold beverages and gives you 18 grams of protein per serving.

Veronica has been using this for over two years and says she thinks it's helped her hair and nails grow.

Costco sells a 24-ounce container for $31.99, and when it goes on sale it has been marked down to as little as $21.99.

This size option isn't too common at other retailers, as most only offer 10-ounce or 20-ounce options.

However, if you did really want to get the 24-ounce and don't have a Costco membership, you could snag it on Amazon for $36.

8. HUNTER BOOTS

These boots are sold sometimes during the fall, so if you see them you should act fast.

The good news is that you can snag these on the Costco website as well.

They're waterproof with traction soles and come in a variety of colors.

Veronica has been able to find them for $79.99, although some styles can go for over $100.

If you don't want to wait or test your luck, you can head to Hunter's website where the tall rainboots start at $87 on sale.

9. SAINT LAURENT GLASSES

"Saint Laurent glasses are a steal," Veronic said.

With a regular retail price of $435 on Amazon, it feels like a literal steal that she got them for only $116.99.

Just like the Hunter boots, these are also available online as well.

If you want to, you can head to the optical center and get prescription lenses to go in them as well.

10. GLAD TAKE-AWAYS

Veronica says this is another item that's essential to her meal prepping.

These 38-ounce containers come in a set of 25 for just $7.99.

They're also microwave-safe.

These seem to be Costco-exclusive as they're only listed on resale websites like eBay, where it's currently going for $15.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5AYa_0kfaztd200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UIkQ_0kfaztd200

Die-hard Costco fans might be worried about the future of the store as Kroger continues to expand.

Plus, see the sweet treat you have to pick up from the bakery next time you head to Costco.

Comments / 5

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Costco Members Should Never Do This

The warehouse club has very few rules, but you should take this one very seriously. Costco COST has a very simple business model. It sells memberships in exchange for offering members a low-cost, no-frills shopping experience. People pay in order to access the chain's warehouses. Those membership fees provide a significant portion of the chain's profits, allowing Costco to sell its limited selection of merchandise at a lower markup than...
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
Tyla

Flight attendants explain the best way to get cheap first class tickets

First class tickets can be more expensive than the holiday itself so many of us swerve away from the idea all together. But what if I told you that there's some 'secret' ways you could get cheaper tickets, without breaking the bank. A group of flight attendants have been sharing...
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Reese's Candy Treat That We've Never Seen Before

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means one thing: It’s candy time. Well, for some people it might also mean romantic dinners, lingerie, and rom-com movie marathons, but even so — aren’t all of those things improved with a generous helping of candy? If you’re as stuck on seasonal sweets as we are, then you probably already know which heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and packs of Conversation Hearts you’ll be buying this year. But the best treat of all,...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy