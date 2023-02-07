ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s obituaries: Josephine Beck, 96, survived 4 years in concentration camp; settled in Skaneateles

Josephine C. Fine Beck, 96, of Skaneateles, died Sunday, Jan. 29, in Fleming Island, Fla. She was born in Pekalongan, Indonesia in 1926. After surviving World War II in separate Japanese concentration camps for four years, she and her parents were reunited and moved to the Netherlands, where she studied and became a nurse, according to her obituary.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: In honor of Black History Month

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. At the YMCA of Central New York, where I am the first Black President & CEO, we have joined with other YMCAs around the country to take part in the “We Wear Black” initiative during Black History Month.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Dozens apply to new Syracuse Police Junior Cadet program

The Syracuse Police Department is interviewing applicants for its new Cadet Program, a 50-week, paid training to help grow the number of new recruits. Deputy Chief Julie Shulsky, who oversees the program, said a top priority is to address staff shortages. “We have a really bad staffing crisis, and we’re...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Offensive turnaround highlighted strong top-to-bottom performance by SU men’s lacrosse in 2nd win

Syracuse, N.Y. — It was almost easy to forget the ACC Defensive Player of the Week was in goal for Syracuse men’s lacrosse Friday night. Though Will Mark had just as impressive a performance in his second showing for SU — 14 saves with a 66.7% save percentage — the defense’s play was largely overshadowed by the Orange’s offensive turnaround.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. UAlbany

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 20-7 win against University at Albany on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. UAlbany 2023 Full Box by Emily Leiker on Scribd.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Local artist honors victims of Syracuse gun violence in new mural

A mural is set to be unveiled Saturday on Syracuse’s West Side to honor victims of gun violence. It features Kihary Blue, Rashadd Walker, Dior Harris and Torres-Ortiz. All individuals were killed in gang-related violence, ranging in age from 11 months to 19 years old. Co-founder of Rebirth Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
