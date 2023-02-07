Read full article on original website
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Today’s obituaries: Josephine Beck, 96, survived 4 years in concentration camp; settled in Skaneateles
Josephine C. Fine Beck, 96, of Skaneateles, died Sunday, Jan. 29, in Fleming Island, Fla. She was born in Pekalongan, Indonesia in 1926. After surviving World War II in separate Japanese concentration camps for four years, she and her parents were reunited and moved to the Netherlands, where she studied and became a nurse, according to her obituary.
Environmental crusader, Syracuse University alum Ward Stone is dead at 84
Hudson, N.Y. — Ward Stone, the longtime state wildlife pathologist whose name became synonymous with environmental activism as he helped uncover and publicize the threat of PCBs, died Wednesday in Columbia Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer. He was 84. Mercurial in his personal life and media-savvy in...
CNY Inspirations: In honor of Black History Month
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. At the YMCA of Central New York, where I am the first Black President & CEO, we have joined with other YMCAs around the country to take part in the “We Wear Black” initiative during Black History Month.
Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
Schweinfurth Art Center’s quilt conference moves to Cayuga County
Schweinfurth Art Center is moving its annual quilt conference, Quilting by the Lake, to Wells College in Cayuga County. The move has been a long-time goal for the art center, which began running the conference in 2003. “This move represents a wonderful economic opportunity for Cayuga County businesses,” said Schweinfurth...
waer.org
Dozens apply to new Syracuse Police Junior Cadet program
The Syracuse Police Department is interviewing applicants for its new Cadet Program, a 50-week, paid training to help grow the number of new recruits. Deputy Chief Julie Shulsky, who oversees the program, said a top priority is to address staff shortages. “We have a really bad staffing crisis, and we’re...
Cicero-North Syracuse sophomore leads team to boys wrestling Inter-Class title (46 photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse sophomore Kennedy Thomas was not only crowned champion at 132 pounds, he was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the entire Section III Inter-Class Championship Tournament at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena on Saturday. “That kid, he works out all year round trying to perfect his...
Fans react to Jim Boeheim comments: ‘If you want an angel, go to church’ (Your Letters)
There are a few things Boeheim can’t do ... Regarding Jim Boeheim’s statement, “I can do whatever I want” (”Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023). Except:. 1. Make defensive adjustments. 2. Treat local journalists...
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
Central Square junior diver uses skills in gymnastics to capture Class A sectional crown
Central Square junior diver Truman Remenicky is a gymnast at heart. A sport he’s performed in for two-thirds of his life, Remenicky realized one day he didn’t have much of a future in gymnastics, mainly due to the lack of programs at the college level.
Offensive turnaround highlighted strong top-to-bottom performance by SU men’s lacrosse in 2nd win
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was almost easy to forget the ACC Defensive Player of the Week was in goal for Syracuse men’s lacrosse Friday night. Though Will Mark had just as impressive a performance in his second showing for SU — 14 saves with a 66.7% save percentage — the defense’s play was largely overshadowed by the Orange’s offensive turnaround.
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. UAlbany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 20-7 win against University at Albany on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. UAlbany 2023 Full Box by Emily Leiker on Scribd.
waer.org
Local artist honors victims of Syracuse gun violence in new mural
A mural is set to be unveiled Saturday on Syracuse’s West Side to honor victims of gun violence. It features Kihary Blue, Rashadd Walker, Dior Harris and Torres-Ortiz. All individuals were killed in gang-related violence, ranging in age from 11 months to 19 years old. Co-founder of Rebirth Syracuse...
Two of CNY’s Division I committed runners set Section III records at Millrose Games in NYC
Two Central New York runners competed on the national stage Saturday and in the process broke Section III records in their respective events. Cicero-North Syracuse senior Kate Putman placed first in the mile, and Skaneateles senior Kyla Palmer placed fourth in the 600-meter run at the 115th Millrose Games in New York City.
On National 211 Day, group reminds Central New Yorkers about ways to get help
Syracuse N.Y. –– Calls to Central New York’s 211 hotline were down slightly in 2022, according to a local center that helps people in crisis. The helpline is a confidential service that allows counselors to connect individuals with human and community services, such as help getting food, shelter or health care services.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse box score vs. Northwestern (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 5 Syracuse’s 16-15 victory against No. 4 Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_NW_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE LACROSSE.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse knocks off Northwestern in opener: ‘It was a great test for us’
Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2023: Syracuse vs. Northwestern — Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse walked into Saturday’s top-five matchup against Northwesternready for revenge. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse recruiting target Marcus Adams gains more scholarship offers, plans more visits
Syracuse, N.Y. ― On Feb. 1, just two days after taking an official visit to Syracuse University, Marcus Adams announced his top five colleges. Adams, a 6-foot-8 forward at Narbonne High School in Los Angeles, included Syracuse, Oregon, UCLA, Mississippi State and Texas on the list, which he revealed on his social media pages.
APW Central School District Early Dismissal, Friday 2/10/23
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning early dismissal for the Junior and Senior High School:. Tomorrow, Friday, February 10, 2023 APW JSHS will dismiss at 10:58 a.m. and the Elementary will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. for Parent Teacher Conferences. There will be no a.m. or p.m. UPK.
In honor of Valentine’s Day: Sweet treats for the animals at the zoo in Syracuse
Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday, and to mark the occasion, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo will be holding its annual Sweet Treats for the Animals on Sunday. See a Giant Pacific Octopus receive a Valentine’s Day present and see the new animals at the zoo at this event. Photograph and videotape animals receiving Valentine-themed enrichments.
