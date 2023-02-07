Read full article on original website
New Bedford Seeks Input for 10-Year Plan at Open House Event
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — The City of New Bedford is asking its residents to provide input for its 10-year comprehensive plan. At an open house at the Alfred J. Gomes Elementary School on Saturday morning, the public gave feedback on what issues or policies the city should prioritize for the plan.
Bristol County Sheriff Heroux Calls Inmate Organ Bill a Bad Idea
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is criticizing proposed legislation that gives prison inmates early release in exchange for becoming organ donors. The bill, filed by Democratic Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of Hampden County’s 10th District and Democratic Rep. Judith Garica of Suffolk County’s 11th District, would allow inmates of Massachusetts’ state prisons to reduce their sentences on the condition that they sign up to donate bone marrow or organs.
New Bedford Schools Superintendent Anderson Finalist for Newton Job
New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Anderson has been announced as a finalist for the same position with Newton Public Schools. According to a press release from Newton School Committee Chair Tamika Olszewski, Anderson has been named one of three finalists for the Newton job, along with Peter Light, Superintendent of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, and Anna Nolin, Superintendent of Natick Public Schools.
UMass Dartmouth’s Eisteddfod Preceded New Bedford Folk Fest
For many years, the Greater New Bedford area has been a player on the folk music scene. It appears the time has come to turn the page. Rosemary Gill, President/CEO of the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, and Alan and Helene Korolenko, Musical Directors of the New Bedford Folk Festival, have issued a joint statement declaring an end to the long-running festival that for years attracted folk musicians and folk music fans from far and wide to downtown New Bedford for a weekend each summer.
When New Bedford-Area Food Shopping Meant a Visit to Almacs
My first supermarket memories have to be of A&P. There was an A&P, or Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford that I can recall going to with my mother in the 1960s when I was just a little tyke. A&P had a conveyor system...
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School
NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
This Fairhaven Monument Wasn’t Always in This Spot
If you drive down Route 6 in Fairhaven, you’ve probably driven by this monument many times, but never taken a moment to reflect on who it honors – or how it got there. The Henry Huttleston Rogers monument on property of Fairhaven High School, right at the corner of Route 6 and Main Street, is a fitting memorial to the town’s great benefactor.
Cabral Pushes for New Courthouse Complex in New Bedford
Third District Court located on Sixth Street in New Bedford handles criminal, juvenile, and civil cases and is currently the third-busiest courthouse in Massachusetts. It is also one of the most out of date. With the Fall River Justice Center having been built in 2010, and the Taunton Trial Court...
New Bedford’s Historic Dawson Building Once Hosted the Eagles
New Bedford's historic Dawson Building has stood at 1851 Purchase Street, at the corner of Linden Street, for 127 years in what is known as the Acushnet Heights National Historic Register District. According to the City of New Bedford website, the Acushnet Heights National Historic Register District is "comprised of...
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy
A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
Some Not So Fabuloso News for the SouthCoast’s Favorite Cleaner
It's hard to say how Fabuloso became SouthCoast's No. 1 cleaning product, but I can't imagine there are many people around here who would dispute it. Walk into nearly any restaurant on the SouthCoast. If the server or host wipes down the table, you know they'll be using Fabuloso. The...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Many Died When Providence-Bound S.S. Narragansett Burned, Sank
The closing minutes of Friday, June 11, 1880, were shrouded in thick fog on Long Island Sound. The events of that evening would stun the nation and launch one man's year-long mission to kill an American president. Here is how it all unfolded. Between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on June...
Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor
Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
New Bedford’s First Retail Marijuana Dispensary Opens
NEW BEDFORD — It's official: New Bedford's first-ever recreational cannabis store has opened its doors. One day after opening to the public on Monday, Feb. 6, the Ascend New Bedford parking lot had a steady stream of vehicles visiting the Coggeshall Street store. It's been a long time coming,...
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Retired Wareham Police K-9 Rolf Has Passed Away
Retired Wareham Police K-9 Rolf passed away Thursday, and the community is coming out and paying tribute to him. The Wareham Police Department announced Rolf’s passing on its official Facebook page. “We’re saddened to report that retired Wareham Police Department K-9 Rolf passed on from this life earlier today,”...
Some of the Wildest Police Chases on Massachusetts’ SouthCoast
Some of our most popular TV shows feature videos with dramatic helicopter footage of dented vehicles pursued by dozens of police cruisers with sirens blazing. These shows also inevitably depict authorities throwing out spike strips to stop fugitives, or officers wrestling uncooperative suspects outside the car after they come to a final, crashing halt.
Fairhaven’s Donut Factory Expanding to Westport
The Donut Factory is expanding. The Fairhaven shop took to social media Wednesday to announce it's opening a Westport location soon. Anyone who has ever been to the Howland Road location knows this place hits the sweet spot in so many ways, and not just when it comes to donuts. So, imagine the excitement when we found out a while back that a new location was coming.
