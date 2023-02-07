ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton...
Extra Points: Florida 1933 in 2023

This one is for the “stick to sports” crowd. To Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida, you’re less mature than the children you’re trying to groom. His “Stop Woke Act” is a vague, ridiculous, cynical, and dangerous bill attacking children. One wing of this gross legislation includes the authority to ban books or withhold them for “review” to follow the Governor’s call.
