Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton...
Wisconsin bands together to support family of late Milwaukee police officer with fundraisers, gestures
MILWAUKEE — Community organizations, small businesses and city leaders across Wisconsin are showing their support for the Milwaukee Police Department and the family of officer Peter Jerving, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, through donation drives and honorary displays. It begins with the iconic Hoan...
Extra Points: Florida 1933 in 2023
This one is for the “stick to sports” crowd. To Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida, you’re less mature than the children you’re trying to groom. His “Stop Woke Act” is a vague, ridiculous, cynical, and dangerous bill attacking children. One wing of this gross legislation includes the authority to ban books or withhold them for “review” to follow the Governor’s call.
