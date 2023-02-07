This one is for the “stick to sports” crowd. To Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida, you’re less mature than the children you’re trying to groom. His “Stop Woke Act” is a vague, ridiculous, cynical, and dangerous bill attacking children. One wing of this gross legislation includes the authority to ban books or withhold them for “review” to follow the Governor’s call.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO