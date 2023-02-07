Meet the robots that will save your life – from a tiny rescue drone to an AI lifeguard

PLENTY of Sci-Fi movies have us fearing an evil robot future but there are actually lots of good bots out there and some could save your life.

We've rounded up some of the robots and AI machines that have been designed to save human lives.

Tiny rescue drones

Scientists are said to be working on a mini drone robot that uses echolocation and it could rescue people Credit: Crazyflie

Researchers from Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland have been working on a tiny rescue drone that uses echolocation.

The drone uses sound and AI algorithms to map out areas.

It's thought small devices like this could be used to help rescue lost people in treacherous or lesser-known locations.

The aim is for the drone to echolocate by just using the sound of its own propellers, making it a cost-effective way to search for people.

A paper published in IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters describes the drone in more detail.

Lifeguard robot

According to The Indian Express, a lifesaving AI robot has been introduced to beaches on Goa's coastline.

This is due to a rise in incidents involving both domestic and foreign tourists.

The self-driving robot is called Aurus and it's said to patrol "non-swim zones" and warns people about high tides.

The robot is there to assist human lifeguards with surveillance and crowd management.

AI doctors

AI can help doctors spot signs of cancer in scans Credit: Kimberly Maroon

Artificial intelligence is already being used to assist human doctors.

One example is machine learning tech developed by PathAI.

The technology aims to help human doctors spot cancer and reduce errors during the diagnosis process.

The company aims for its AI to create individualized personal treatments that could more effectively treat patients.