ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Meet the robots that will save your life – from a tiny rescue drone to an AI lifeguard

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSmjq_0kfazQE500

PLENTY of Sci-Fi movies have us fearing an evil robot future but there are actually lots of good bots out there and some could save your life.

We've rounded up some of the robots and AI machines that have been designed to save human lives.

Tiny rescue drones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXEPI_0kfazQE500
Scientists are said to be working on a mini drone robot that uses echolocation and it could rescue people Credit: Crazyflie

Researchers from Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland have been working on a tiny rescue drone that uses echolocation.

The drone uses sound and AI algorithms to map out areas.

It's thought small devices like this could be used to help rescue lost people in treacherous or lesser-known locations.

The aim is for the drone to echolocate by just using the sound of its own propellers, making it a cost-effective way to search for people.

A paper published in IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters describes the drone in more detail.

Lifeguard robot

According to The Indian Express, a lifesaving AI robot has been introduced to beaches on Goa's coastline.

This is due to a rise in incidents involving both domestic and foreign tourists.

The self-driving robot is called Aurus and it's said to patrol "non-swim zones" and warns people about high tides.

The robot is there to assist human lifeguards with surveillance and crowd management.

AI doctors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zYeo_0kfazQE500
AI can help doctors spot signs of cancer in scans Credit: Kimberly Maroon

Artificial intelligence is already being used to assist human doctors.

One example is machine learning tech developed by PathAI.

The technology aims to help human doctors spot cancer and reduce errors during the diagnosis process.

The company aims for its AI to create individualized personal treatments that could more effectively treat patients.

Comments / 0

Related
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
ancientpages.com

Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
FLORIDA STATE
petapixel.com

Photographer Stumbles On Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Goose Barnacles on Beach

A photographer stumbled upon rare “alien-like” goose barnacles on a beach that could potentially be worth up to thousands of dollars. Photographer John Jennings was cycling along the beach in Boscombe, Bournemouth in the U.K. on Sunday morning when he came across the strange-looking object. Jennings had initially...
ScienceAlert

Oldest Stone Tools Ever Found Were Not Made by Human Hands, Study Suggests

Archaeologists have revealed what could be the oldest stone tools ever found, and they think someone other than our closest Homo ancestors may have made them. Unearthed in 2016 at Nyayanga, Kenya, on the banks of Lake Victoria, the ancient implements fit with the design of the Oldowan toolkit, the name given to the earliest kinds of stone tools made by human-like hands.
Tracey Folly

Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
SlashGear

Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison

Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy