Reports: Marty Walsh to be named NHLPA chief

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leaving the Biden administration to become the new executive director of the NHL Players’ Association, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The move is expected to become official later this week, after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Walsh, 55, the former two-term mayor of Boston, would succeed Donald Fehr. A search committee was formed last April to find a successor for Fehr.

Walsh was tabbed as the top choice by the search committee last Friday in Miami. He was presented to the 32-member executive board, which approved the hire and began salary negotiations, per the reports. He’s expected to earn roughly $3 million annually and be headquartered in Boston.

Walsh, a late entry in the search process, beat out former Vancouver general manager Mike Gillis, former player and Fehr lieutenant Mathieu Schneider, and agent Allan Walsh, among others.

Fehr, who joined the NHLPA in December 2010, guided the players through two collective bargaining negotiations during his tenure. The latest extension is in place through at least 2025.

The seven-player search committee was composed of Carolina’s Ian Cole, Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo, Anaheim’s Kevin Shattenkirk, St. Louis’ Justin Faulk, Detroit’s Sam Gagner, Edmonton’s Zach Hyman and Winnipeg’s Nate Schmidt.

Walsh marks the first member of Biden’s cabinet to leave.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: