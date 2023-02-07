La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
Police blotter
Jan. 8
Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Bonair Way, 11 p.m.
Jan. 28
Vehicle break-in/theft: 6900 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 4 p.m.
Battery: 1000 block Prospect Street, 9 p.m.
Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:31 p.m.
Jan. 29
Felony grand theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 12:07 a.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 2:54 a.m.
Jan. 30
Felony vehicle theft: 1200 block Virginia Way, 7 p.m.
Jan. 31
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3 a.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 8600 block Via Mallorca, noon
Feb. 1
Felony vandalism: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
Felony vehicle theft: Herschel Avenue at Wall Street, 9 a.m.
Drunk in public: 900 block Pearl Street, 10:20 a.m.
Shoplifting: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:50 p.m.
Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7400 block Girard Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
Feb. 2
Vehicle break-in/theft: 1600 block El Camino del Teatro, 11 p.m.
Feb. 3
Felony vehicle theft: La Jolla Shores Drive at Ruette Monte Carlo, 8:30 a.m.
Battery: 7700 block Draper Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
Driving under the influence (alcohol): 900 block Turquoise Street, 9:55 p.m.
Feb. 4
Sex crime: 8600 block Via Mallorca, 3 a.m.
Felony vandalism: 400 block Prospect Street, 3:35 a.m.
Feb. 5
Shoplifting: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:43 p.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆
