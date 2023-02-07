Officials take preemptive steps to prevent ‘Super Bloom’ chaos in Lake Elsinore

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger RestaurantS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant Has a Second Location in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Love Sushi is Located in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Related
North Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility
The City of Palm Springs has shut down North Indian Canyon at the wash, near the Interstate 10 exit, due to low visibility and sand. N. INDIAN CANYON AT THE WASH IS CLOSED DUE TO BLOWING SAND & LOW VISIBILITY pic.twitter.com/zcTwshWsyU— City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) February 12, 2023 Stay with News Channel 3 for The post North Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility appeared first on KESQ.
Southern California Edison sued over damaging wildfire
HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A city claims in a lawsuit that Southern California Edison equipment ignited a damaging wildfire last fall. The lawsuit filed on behalf of the city of Hemet claims that the utility did not manage its electrical power lines and failed to keep landscape trimmed, Southern California News Group reported Friday. The city lost The post Southern California Edison sued over damaging wildfire appeared first on KESQ.
Wild poppies "super bloom" city warns outsiders to steer clear
A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale - and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019. "The flowers were beautiful; the scene was a nightmare," Johnson said. Poppies are found throughout California in...
Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
I-Team In-Depth reveals who’s building local affordable housing and who’s not
It’s becoming harder than ever to find a place for people to call their own. Rising costs have made home ownership, or an apartment, too expensive for more people struggling to deal with higher costs for everything. An I-Team in-depth report shows how some local cities are doing more than others to increase the number The post I-Team In-Depth reveals who’s building local affordable housing and who’s not appeared first on KESQ.
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
Safety measures for Tour de Palm Springs
Thousands of cyclists will take part in the Tour de Palm Springs charity event happening this weekend. Up to 6,000 riders are expected to participate. The routes range from seven miles to more than 100, reaching almost every valley city. Founder Tim Esser oversees the safety measures put in place. Most intersections will stay open but The post Safety measures for Tour de Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County man arrested for igniting Target store fire, causing over $11 million in damage
A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly lighting a fire inside a Target store that caused over $11 million dollars in damage. The suspect was identified by the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE as Abel Arizmendi. On Jan. 22, fire crews responded to the Target in the 30000 block of Haun Road […]
Volunteers pave the way for Tour de Palm Springs – Coachella Valley
Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of Coachella Valley for the annual Tour de Palm Springs - CV charity event on Saturday. But it's because of volunteers the event is able to happen in the first place. “We had 8 volunteers when we first started the event. Now we have 2,500 The post Volunteers pave the way for Tour de Palm Springs – Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs
Update 2/9/23 The city council approved the additional funding Original Report: 2/8/23 Plans for the new homeless navigation center in Palm Springs are still underway but more money is needed to complete the project. The city originally secured about $28.7 million from county, city, state and federal funding. Courtesy of The City of Palm Springs The post Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
College of the Desert has plans to implement an Early Warning System
The College of the Desert Public Safety and IT team is working with the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network to create an Early Warning System. The California Academy of Science says, "Earthquakes happen without warning". We don’t know when the next major earthquake will happen, but there are some ways you can take action now The post College of the Desert has plans to implement an Early Warning System appeared first on KESQ.
Cyclists share highlights from Tour de Palm Springs
Thousands of cyclists pedaled their way through the Coachella Valley during this year's Tour de Palm Springs. We spoke to cyclists of all levels who took off at the starting line Saturday morning. The Tour de Palm Springs has been hosting cyclists and raising millions of dollars for charity over the past 25 years. Some The post Cyclists share highlights from Tour de Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs City Council approves additional $3M for homeless navigation center
The Palm Spring City Council unanimously approved an additional $3 million in funding for the homeless navigation center, however, some concerns were raised over the project's timeline. The homeless navigation center was originally approved last year with $20 million in state and federal funds and will be constructed, after much debate, in the northern part The post Palm Springs City Council approves additional $3M for homeless navigation center appeared first on KESQ.
Efforts to clear homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart underway
Business owners affected by growing homeless encampments near the Palm Springs Walmart took matters into their own hands today. “We were noticed by the property management company here at the shopping center that includes Walmart, Starbucks, and several other locations," said Lt. William Hutchinson with the Palm Springs Police Department. PSPD has been receiving complaints The post Efforts to clear homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart underway appeared first on KESQ.
Victims’ families testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
Family members and loved ones of the victims took the stand in the ongoing murder trial for Jose Larin Garcia, a Cathedral City man convicted of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019. As the prosecution builds its case for why Larin Garcia should be sentenced to death, loved ones testified about the impacts The post Victims’ families testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect in murder of missing Desert Hot Springs man to stand trial
A La Quinta man will be arraigned next week on a murder charge stemming from the shooting death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in the open desert of Desert Hot Springs. At the end of a preliminary hearing Monday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Edward Forstenzer ruled there was sufficient evidence to The post Suspect in murder of missing Desert Hot Springs man to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
RivCo assemblyman seeks limits on pet euthanasia in animal shelters
Assemblyman Bill Essayli, R-Corona, unveiled proposed legislation today seeking to establish uniform guidelines on euthanasia of dogs and cats in animal shelters, in the hope of preventing "perfectly healthy, loving animals'' from being put down when there's a likelihood of them being adopted. Essayli has introduced Assembly Bill 595, also known as "Bowie's Law," The post RivCo assemblyman seeks limits on pet euthanasia in animal shelters appeared first on KESQ.
Claims of active shooter at Inland Empire schools are hoaxes, police say
Claims of an active shooter at several Inland Empire high schools made Tuesday morning are false, police officials said. Rancho Cucamonga Police Department officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Alta Loma middle and high schools around 8:45 a.m., but upon arrival, no evidence of a shooting was found. Similar calls made to […]
Missing Morongo Valley woman found safe
Update 2/7/23 Almendarez has been located safe, police said. Update: Jessica Almendarez was located this morning. We would like to thank the community and the media for your assistance on sharing this information. #MBSheriff https://t.co/IBmp82UqlP— Morongo Basin (@morongobasinstn) February 7, 2023 Original Report: 2/6/23 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's The post Missing Morongo Valley woman found safe appeared first on KESQ.
North Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater wash Monday
UPDATE 7:25 a.m. Monday The City of Palm Springs says N. Indian Canyon Drive is open again after being closed Sunday due to blowing sand and low visibility. All roads are open again in and out of Palm Springs. ORIGINAL STORY BELOW The City of Palm Springs has shut down N. Indian Canyon at the The post North Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater wash Monday appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3
Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.https://kesq.com
Comments / 0