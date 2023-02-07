ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

The Nets shocked the NBA world early Thursday morning, agreeing to a trade that'll send Kevin Durant to the Suns.  Not only are the Nets receiving dynamic forwards in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, they're getting back unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. That could, in theory, help ...
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cam Reddish-Josh Hart trade grades: Solid move for Knicks; Blazers take a sellers' stance

The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick the Knicks are sending is their own 2023 first-round pick, which is lottery protected. If it does not convey this year, it will turn into four future second-round picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets by top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays out 14-1

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will duel for a ring in the culmination of the NFL season. The 2023 Super Bowl will be one of the top sports betting opportunities of the year, and sports books around the world will offer numerous wagers on stats like Patrick Mahomes' passing yardage, Jalen Hurts' rushing yardage, and the length of the National Anthem. Which side, props, and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag

Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports

Duke vs. Virginia score: Controversial overturned foul at buzzer leads to Blue Devils' road loss in OT

Another late no-call after a lengthy review by officials led to another Duke loss in conference play Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to No. 8 Virginia. Weeks after star freshman Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat late in a game vs. Virginia Tech -- which was reviewed and determined it did not warrant a flagrant foul -- officials on Saturday once again reviewed a play involving Filipowski that would have decided the game and potentially flipped it in favor of Duke. And again officials decided against calling a foul.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half

Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

