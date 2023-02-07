ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena News

Valentine’s Day Fun at Hotbox Vintage South Pasadena

What could be more romantic than a stroll around your favorite small town? South Pasadena is going to be in full swing up and down Mission Street for the Winter Arts Crawl, a free event full of art exhibitions, live music, open houses, and more!. At Hotbox Vintage, we’ll have...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

The Authentic Self: Artist and Author annEpeck’s Art Exhibition at the Jones Coffee Roasters

AnnEpeck is exhibiting a body of artwork at the South Pasadena Jones Coffee Roasters on Mission Street and the community is invited for an artist reception during the upcoming South Pasadena Arts Crawl. The current exhibition includes four original art pieces that present her own unique style which can be considered colorful and whimsical, typically created with acrylic and watercolor and at times have been created with black Indian ink.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

Annual Dumpster Day | Saturday, April 15

Residents ages 62 and over can have large furniture or bulky items picked up from their homes for free the week of April 10-14, 2023. Items will be picked up on the same day as regular rubbish pick up. Please note, no hazardous waste, such as televisions, computers, electronics, will be picked up.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

Electric Leaf Blower Demonstration in South Pasadena | AGZA Green Zone

In a way, Dan Mabe was back home again, standing on what he calls “hallowed grounds,” the place where it all began back in 2015. South Pasadena became the first municipality in the country certified by the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA), the city at the forefront of using battery-powered equipment to provide a healthier, quieter and more sustainable lifestyle the rule, rather than the exception, for its residents.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
foxla.com

Beloved Arcadia restaurant closing its doors after more than 70 years

ARCADIA, Calif. - After more than 70 years, a beloved restaurant in Arcadia is closing its doors. Sunday, Feb. 12 marks the last day patrons can enjoy Rod’s Grill. Rod’s Grill started as a small chain of restaurants in 1946. Its Arcadia location opened in 1957 and is the last one remaining.
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery

In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
AZUSA, CA
knock-la.com

A UCLA Surgeon Almost Killed Me, but I Can’t Sue

Early in the morning of December 16, 2021, I arrived at Specialty Surgical Center of Encino for an hour-long hand and elbow procedure. After I checked in, I had to sign a pretreatment arbitration agreement and an acknowledgement that my surgeon may have an ownership interest in the surgical center. A week before, after months of exclusively being seen in the UCLA system, I was suddenly informed that my procedure would be performed at a private clinic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Pride” flag is coming down

After hours of public comment and some emotional words on the dais, the Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to approve a new flag policy that will remove the rainbow LGBTQ “pride” flag from display on city property. Voting in favor of the measure, which will...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.  Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
CARSON, CA
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA

