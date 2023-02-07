Read full article on original website
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
South Pasadena News
Valentine’s Day Fun at Hotbox Vintage South Pasadena
What could be more romantic than a stroll around your favorite small town? South Pasadena is going to be in full swing up and down Mission Street for the Winter Arts Crawl, a free event full of art exhibitions, live music, open houses, and more!. At Hotbox Vintage, we’ll have...
South Pasadena News
The Authentic Self: Artist and Author annEpeck’s Art Exhibition at the Jones Coffee Roasters
AnnEpeck is exhibiting a body of artwork at the South Pasadena Jones Coffee Roasters on Mission Street and the community is invited for an artist reception during the upcoming South Pasadena Arts Crawl. The current exhibition includes four original art pieces that present her own unique style which can be considered colorful and whimsical, typically created with acrylic and watercolor and at times have been created with black Indian ink.
South Pasadena News
Annual Dumpster Day | Saturday, April 15
Residents ages 62 and over can have large furniture or bulky items picked up from their homes for free the week of April 10-14, 2023. Items will be picked up on the same day as regular rubbish pick up. Please note, no hazardous waste, such as televisions, computers, electronics, will be picked up.
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
South Pasadena News
Electric Leaf Blower Demonstration in South Pasadena | AGZA Green Zone
In a way, Dan Mabe was back home again, standing on what he calls “hallowed grounds,” the place where it all began back in 2015. South Pasadena became the first municipality in the country certified by the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA), the city at the forefront of using battery-powered equipment to provide a healthier, quieter and more sustainable lifestyle the rule, rather than the exception, for its residents.
Plane and bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital
LOS ANGELES — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations. LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area...
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
foxla.com
Beloved Arcadia restaurant closing its doors after more than 70 years
ARCADIA, Calif. - After more than 70 years, a beloved restaurant in Arcadia is closing its doors. Sunday, Feb. 12 marks the last day patrons can enjoy Rod’s Grill. Rod’s Grill started as a small chain of restaurants in 1946. Its Arcadia location opened in 1957 and is the last one remaining.
Historic San Pedro Fish Market to close after lease ends next month
The fourth-generation family-operated business can trace its roots in San Pedro back to 1956, when Mackey Ungaro first opened Vista Seafood down the street from where the current fish market is today. The post Historic San Pedro Fish Market to close after lease ends next month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery
In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
knock-la.com
A UCLA Surgeon Almost Killed Me, but I Can’t Sue
Early in the morning of December 16, 2021, I arrived at Specialty Surgical Center of Encino for an hour-long hand and elbow procedure. After I checked in, I had to sign a pretreatment arbitration agreement and an acknowledgement that my surgeon may have an ownership interest in the surgical center. A week before, after months of exclusively being seen in the UCLA system, I was suddenly informed that my procedure would be performed at a private clinic.
orangecountytribune.com
“Pride” flag is coming down
After hours of public comment and some emotional words on the dais, the Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to approve a new flag policy that will remove the rainbow LGBTQ “pride” flag from display on city property. Voting in favor of the measure, which will...
Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes
Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu closed after crash
Authorities shut down both directions of the PCH in Malibu after a car crash knocked down some power lines.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends drivers use an alternate route as they are unsure how long it will clear the debris. For alternate routes and live traffic updates click here.
Santa Monica Mirror
Arrests Made in Daylight Armed Robbery of Rolex in Downtown Santa Monica
Leroy McCrary and Donta Baker arrested in connection to September robbery. Two men have been arrested for the broad daylight armed robbery of a man’s Rolex in downtown Santa Monica last fall. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on September 25, 2022, around 4:35 p.m. officers responded...
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
