ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

$5M lawsuit claims man was beaten by Memphis police unit 3 days before Tyre Nichols

By David Royer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYCZh_0kfaz9YD00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — One month after the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, another man is coming forward with a claim that he was beaten by officers with the same special unit, near the same area, three days earlier.

Monterrious Harris is seeking $5 million in damages in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal district court against the City of Memphis, five now-former Memphis police officers, and four unnamed defendants.

City: More Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case

Harris’ attorney Robert Spence claims members of MPD’s SCORPION Unit deprived Harris of his Fourth- and Fourteenth Amendment constitutional rights in a traffic stop on Jan. 4.

“Since its organization, the Scorpion Unit has terrorized numerous citizens,
especially African-American men, in communities throughout the City of Memphis,” the lawsuit alleges.

Former Officers Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean are mentioned by name.

According to the lawsuit:

Mr. Harris, while visiting his cousin at an apartment complex in Memphis, was suddenly swarmed by a large group of assailants wearing black ski-masks, dressed in black clothing, brandishing guns, other weapons, hurling expletives and making threats to end his life if he did not exit his car. Unknown to Mr. Harris at the time – the black masked assailants were members of the Scorpion Unit. Not once did any member of the Scorpion Unit identify himself as a police officer. Mr. Harris – believing himself to be a victim of a car-jacking – panicked and attempted to reverse his vehicle, striking an object located behind his vehicle prior to exiting his vehicle with his hands raised. Consistent with the beating visited upon Mr. Nichols, the Scorpion Unit then exacted a swift, violent, and continuous physical assault on Mr. Harris that included punching, stomping, and dragging him across concrete. Fortunately, residents of the apartment complex heard the loud shouting and noise and came outside to investigate.

– Monterrious Harris lawsuit

When Harris arrived at the criminal justice center, attorneys say a nurse there ordered that he be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Harris, 22, is an Army veteran who lives in the same Hickory Hill neighborhood where Nichols lived, the lawsuit states.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

A police affidavit from Harris’ Jan. 4 traffic stop states that Harris was pulled over by officers in the 3600 block of Outland Road as the SCORPION Unit was conducting a trespassing sweep of an apartment complex.

Officers said a Chrysler 300 drove toward them “at a high rate of speed before stopping,” then went in reverse before Harris tried to get out and get away.

Police said they searched the car and found marijuana, Xanax, and a loaded handgun inside. Harris was charged with several drug crimes, trespassing, evading arrest, and other charges. No mention of a physical confrontation is made in court documents.

The case against Harris is ongoing in Shelby County.

While Harris survived his alleged encounter with the SCORPION Unit, Nichols died in a hospital three days later. The investigation in that incident has led to charges against five officers, and a total of 13 officers are under investigation, city officials said Tuesday.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The special unit has been disbanded by MPD.

“A lot went wrong on January 7,” Police Chief C.J. Davis told city council members Tuesday , addressing the Nichols case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Two charged in death of Haywood, TN teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Haywood County Sheriff said. The sheriff said a Haywood High student was shot and killed in a vehicle when returning home to Brownsville. The victim has been identified as Christine Michael. The Haywood Sheriff’s Office said have arrested Kevion Davis, […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Commissioner shares outrage over 201 Poplar conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Run-down. Short-staffed. And more dangerous than the most notorious jail in the country. The Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar in Downtown Memphis surpassed Rikers Island last year in the percentage of inmates who died in custody. The county jail is a pre-trial facility. The 2,300...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after she allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend during an argument this week. Shantel Collins, 24, was charged with voluntary manslaughter after a shooting that killed her boyfriend, according to the affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in South Memphis ‘domestic’ shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fields Avenue near Swift Street Wednesday night. Police say one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say one woman was taken into custody, and two other men have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death added to DA’s ‘Giglio List’ of compromised witnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The arrest of five Memphis police officers could lead to hundreds of other cases getting dropped, according to a former assistant district attorney. Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean have been added to the county’s Giglio list, according to a document obtained by News […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s help to find suspects

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. —Suspects sought after shooting leaves one dead and another injured. According to a news release from Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett, on Friday February 10 at approximately 9:40 pm., deputies were dispatched regarding a call that “someone was shooting at son’s car.” The shooting suspects were described as driving an older model gray Dodge Charger.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy