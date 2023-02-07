ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Carjacking suspect leads deputies on chase through residential area

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — A man was arrested on Jan. 26 after a brief chase with law enforcement with what appeared to be a firearm, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was spotted in a vehicle that had been carjacked at gunpoint the previous night and deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

A chase ensued as the driver led deputies through a residential area where he appeared to lose control of the vehicle.

After quickly stopping the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot the deputies noticed that the suspect was carrying what appeared to be a Glock handgun.

Stockton fatal shooting suspect arrested by US Marshals

Following commands from police, the driver dropped the handgun and surrendered to authorities. The apparent firearm was determined to be a pellet gun.

The driver was taken into custody and his description and the pellet guns matched the initial description by the carjacking victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

