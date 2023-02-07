ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms

Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
studyfinds.org

Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression

BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
WSLS

Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons

Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Metformin Failure Common in Type 2 Diabetes, Linked to Certain Factors

Failure of the type 2 diabetes drug metformin — meaning that the drug doesn’t adequately control blood glucose levels — was found to be common and linked to certain traits, especially a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control) before starting on the drug, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
verywellmind.com

The Relationship Between ADHD And Addiction

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by difficulty with attention, executive functioning, hyperactivity, and difficulty with impulse control. People with ADHD are at higher risk than those who do not have ADHD for developing substance use disorders and addiction. In this article, we explore the connection between ADHD...
Talker

Loneliness can increase risk of dementia: study

By providing more social support and placing more preventative measures to prevent loneliness, people could avoid an ADRD diagnosis. The post Loneliness can increase risk of dementia: study appeared first on Talker.

