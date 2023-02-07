Read full article on original website
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest
You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
WSLS
Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons
Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
Opinion: Narcissist Gaslighting Phrases and Effective Reactions to Put Them Off
Narcissists are masters of manipulation. They can make you feel like you're the crazy one, even when they're saying things that aren't true. If you've ever been in a relationship with a narcissist, then you know how frustrating it can be to try to talk sense into them.
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
Gastroenterologists Swear by This One Habit for Better Gut Health
No, it's not eating better (although that doesn't hurt).
35 Common Gaslighting Phrases in Relationships and How To Respond, According to Therapists
Examples of the lies that are told to create confusion.
Eating like you live in a ‘blue zone’ can add years to your life. Start with these 5 foods
"Beans reign supreme in the blue zones and are the cornerstone of every longevity diet in the world.”. While a lot of health factors feel uncontrollable, diet is completely in our hands and plays a crucial role in longevity. Even small tweaks to how we eat can impact our lifespan.
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Failure Common in Type 2 Diabetes, Linked to Certain Factors
Failure of the type 2 diabetes drug metformin — meaning that the drug doesn’t adequately control blood glucose levels — was found to be common and linked to certain traits, especially a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control) before starting on the drug, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
verywellmind.com
The Relationship Between ADHD And Addiction
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by difficulty with attention, executive functioning, hyperactivity, and difficulty with impulse control. People with ADHD are at higher risk than those who do not have ADHD for developing substance use disorders and addiction. In this article, we explore the connection between ADHD...
Loneliness can increase risk of dementia: study
By providing more social support and placing more preventative measures to prevent loneliness, people could avoid an ADRD diagnosis. The post Loneliness can increase risk of dementia: study appeared first on Talker.
