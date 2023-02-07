ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

WLOS.com

Asheville City Schools averts bus crisis by raising stipends to $750

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools has narrowly averted a bus crisis by increasing the stipend for drivers. If the district was fully staffed, it would have 29 bus drivers. But it has 17, four of whom threatened to resign. The "dual-employee" bus drivers used to be paid...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

State takes steps to stop white dust in Canton as complaints continue

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Those living near Canton's paper mill say a white dust continues to fall, covering their cars. Last year, News 13's Help Desk looked into the complaints and learned the North Carolina Division of Air Quality (NCDAQ) was investigating. Since that time, several more investigation reports...
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Deliberation in Shannon Daves' murder trial to continue Monday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder trial in Buncombe County continues as members of the jury prepare to enter a fifth day of deliberation. Jurors in the trial of Shannon Daves, who is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Roger Michael Evans, in their Candler home on Dec. 23, 2020, plan to resume deliberations on Monday.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

$2 million in ARPA funds approved for 8 Hendersonville nonprofits

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council voted this week to allocate $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to local nonprofits. The vote comes after months of discussion about how to spend the city’s $4.5 million in ARPA funds. Here’s the breakdown of how the $2...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Water line break in Biltmore Village impacts businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water outage in Biltmore Village impacted several businesses on Friday morning. News 13 saw crews responding to the intersection of Hendersonville Road and All Souls Crescent in the Biltmore Village area. The city of Asheville sent out an alert at 8 a.m. on Feb....
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Shortage of ADHD medications, other drugs impacting WNC patients

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ADHD medication shortages appear to be getting worse. Some 40 different dosages and formulations are in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which track availability. News 13 has recently fielded several calls from patients with concerns. On Friday, Feb. 10, News...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...

