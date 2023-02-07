Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools averts bus crisis by raising stipends to $750
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools has narrowly averted a bus crisis by increasing the stipend for drivers. If the district was fully staffed, it would have 29 bus drivers. But it has 17, four of whom threatened to resign. The "dual-employee" bus drivers used to be paid...
WLOS.com
State takes steps to stop white dust in Canton as complaints continue
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Those living near Canton's paper mill say a white dust continues to fall, covering their cars. Last year, News 13's Help Desk looked into the complaints and learned the North Carolina Division of Air Quality (NCDAQ) was investigating. Since that time, several more investigation reports...
WLOS.com
Improvements planned for truck stop some Haywood County residents call dangerous
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County residents have complained the layout of a Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 is causing traffic jams and wrecks. They said safety measures are needed before someone is seriously hurt. But officials said such plans are already in the works. There...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Public Works wants $35,000 to repair Oakdale Cemetery mausoleum
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a plan in the works to make repairs in one of Hendersonville's most historic cemeteries. Oakdale Cemetery, which was established in the 1880s, has a mausoleum that's now 72 years old and showing its age. The Public Works Department is asking for $35,000 from...
WLOS.com
37,000-square-foot tent traveling from WNC to Turkey to house earthquake survivors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local efforts are underway to bring aid to Turkey and Syria. Hearts with Hands, Trinity Baptist Church and Ralph Sexton Ministries are teaming up to bring tens of thousands of pounds of supplies to the impacted areas. Those supplies include a 37,000 sq. ft. tent.
WLOS.com
New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
WLOS.com
Deliberation in Shannon Daves' murder trial to continue Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder trial in Buncombe County continues as members of the jury prepare to enter a fifth day of deliberation. Jurors in the trial of Shannon Daves, who is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Roger Michael Evans, in their Candler home on Dec. 23, 2020, plan to resume deliberations on Monday.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
WLOS.com
$2 million in ARPA funds approved for 8 Hendersonville nonprofits
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council voted this week to allocate $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to local nonprofits. The vote comes after months of discussion about how to spend the city’s $4.5 million in ARPA funds. Here’s the breakdown of how the $2...
WLOS.com
Water line break in Biltmore Village impacts businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water outage in Biltmore Village impacted several businesses on Friday morning. News 13 saw crews responding to the intersection of Hendersonville Road and All Souls Crescent in the Biltmore Village area. The city of Asheville sent out an alert at 8 a.m. on Feb....
Leader of copper wire theft ring sentenced to 7 years in prison in Buncombe Co.
The leader of a copper wire theft ring was sentenced to seven years in prison.
NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
WLOS.com
Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
WLOS.com
Group overseeing Ramada Inn permanent housing project says construction delayed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The group overseeing the project to transform Ramada Inn in Asheville into permanent supportive housing provided an update on the site's progress. Step Up on Second Street, Inc. spoke during Asheville's Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee meeting Thursday, Feb. 9. A representative from the company said...
WLOS.com
Shortage of ADHD medications, other drugs impacting WNC patients
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ADHD medication shortages appear to be getting worse. Some 40 different dosages and formulations are in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which track availability. News 13 has recently fielded several calls from patients with concerns. On Friday, Feb. 10, News...
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
WLOS.com
'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
WLOS.com
Juvenile faces 10 charges -- including 5 felonies -- in shooting of Cúrate employee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has charged a person in the shooting of a Cúrate restaurant employee. A juvenile is now facing 10 charges, including five felonies, for the shooting at a home on Black Locust Drive on Feb. 3. Because the suspect is a minor, state law limits the information that can be released.
