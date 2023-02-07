Read full article on original website
Tioga-Potter Counties named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania
WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Tioga and Potter Counties have been recognized as and awarded with being the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania, according to New World Report. Visit Potter-Tioga announced that in the first-ever New World Report Travel Awards, Tioga and Potter counties were selected as the best place for outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania, based […]
Crews respond to early morning rollover crash in west Millcreek
West Ridge Fire Department was called out for a reported accident at Sterrettania Road and Pepperwood Circle. According to the Erie County 911 Center, the call came in just before 12:30 Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle had rolled over trapping the driver. Once freed, they were transported to UPMC Hamot. No […]
WOLF
United Way, PA 211 network to celebrate PA 211 Day on Saturday
PA (WOLF) — On Saturday, Feb. 11, United Way and the Pennsylvania 211 network are celebrating the important role that 211 plays to provide connections to help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. They've coined the celebration as...
Early morning Vernon Township fire leaves two dead
UPDATE 12:12 p.m. – According to state police Fire Marshall Jeff Cross, the fire is no longer under investigation because the scene was destroyed. The fire seemed to have started on the first floor and spread to the second. Cross added, “There is nothing suspicious about the fire either.” A married couple and their dog […]
WOLF
Scranton Wilkes-Barre Penguins team up with PSP to raise money for Special Olympics
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Northeast Special Olympics, the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Penguins and state police collaborated today to raise money for the Special Olympics. Fans walking into the Mohegan Sun Arena today watched State troopers fall into the dunk tank. FOX56 talked to one trooper who had a lot...
pahomepage.com
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania recalled due to listeria risk: FDA. Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania …. Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania recalled due to listeria risk: FDA. Scranton Valentine food collection. Scranton Valentine food collection. Love blooming at community garden. Family, police search...
Woman dead after fire on Maxon Road in Bennington
One woman is dead following a house fire at 1291 Maxon Road in the Town of Bennington Tuesday morning.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks
Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
More than 400 breakfast foods recalled due to this contamination
Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC has recalled over 400 breakfast foods, including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups, due to potential Listeria contamination, according the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall included ready-made breakfast sandwiches, fruit cups, salads, wraps, yogurts and other items in the recall that spanned...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There's a new millionaire in Dickson City. So, check those Cash 5 tickets!. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 06, 13, 19, 32, 37 — to win more than $1.4 million!. The winning...
fox29.com
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
Card skimming device found at supermarket in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre police say they found a credit card skimming device at Bravo Supermarket on South Main Street on Monday. Police are searching for the men involved and say anyone who made purchases at the store should monitor their accounts. Anyone with any information is asked to...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Lethal strand of heroin leading to dozens of overdoses in WNY, some fatal
"The rural areas have a longer medical response than the urban areas, which can contribute to the overdose being fatal," State police said.
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border
DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
wesb.com
Heroin Overdoses Spike on Southern Tier
There’s been a spike in heroin overdose cases on New York’s Southern Tier. According to the New York State Police, 20 overdoses and three deaths have been reported in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties in the past 8 days. The fact that the rural areas tend to have a longer emergency response time contributed to the three deaths.
iheart.com
Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded
Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded. (Washington, DC) -- Senator John Fetterman is in the hospital after complaining of feeling lightheaded. A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Democrat says Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday night, and that initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke. Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November to win the Senate seat, despite suffering a stroke last May that compromised his speech. His spokesman says the 53-year-old lawmaker will remain in the hospital overnight as doctors run additional tests.
One Small Town Where ‘No One Dies’ Named Most Unusual in New York
New York state is so much more than just the city. There are plenty of places to explore and many have something unique and unusual to offer. But there's one small town in New York that's been named the weirdest one of all. Lily Dale, a hamlet, in southwestern New...
