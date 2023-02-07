ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WOLF

United Way, PA 211 network to celebrate PA 211 Day on Saturday

PA (WOLF) — On Saturday, Feb. 11, United Way and the Pennsylvania 211 network are celebrating the important role that 211 plays to provide connections to help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. They've coined the celebration as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Early morning Vernon Township fire leaves two dead

UPDATE 12:12 p.m. – According to state police Fire Marshall Jeff Cross, the fire is no longer under investigation because the scene was destroyed. The fire seemed to have started on the first floor and spread to the second. Cross added, “There is nothing suspicious about the fire either.” A married couple and their dog […]
ERIE, PA
pahomepage.com

Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania recalled due to listeria risk: FDA

Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania recalled due to listeria risk: FDA. Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania …. Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania recalled due to listeria risk: FDA. Scranton Valentine food collection. Scranton Valentine food collection. Love blooming at community garden. Family, police search...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks

Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

More than 400 breakfast foods recalled due to this contamination

Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC has recalled over 400 breakfast foods, including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups, due to potential Listeria contamination, according the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall included ready-made breakfast sandwiches, fruit cups, salads, wraps, yogurts and other items in the recall that spanned...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WKBN

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
wesb.com

Heroin Overdoses Spike on Southern Tier

There’s been a spike in heroin overdose cases on New York’s Southern Tier. According to the New York State Police, 20 overdoses and three deaths have been reported in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties in the past 8 days. The fact that the rural areas tend to have a longer emergency response time contributed to the three deaths.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded

Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded. (Washington, DC) -- Senator John Fetterman is in the hospital after complaining of feeling lightheaded. A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Democrat says Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday night, and that initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke. Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November to win the Senate seat, despite suffering a stroke last May that compromised his speech. His spokesman says the 53-year-old lawmaker will remain in the hospital overnight as doctors run additional tests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

