Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Trade Rumors: What Celtics Offered Spurs For Jakob Poeltl
The Spurs reportedly traded Jakob Poeltl to the team he was drafted by Thursday, but the Boston Celtics tried to get their offer in before the deal was agreed to. San Antonio traded the seventh-year center to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto traded Poeltl in 2018 to acquire Kawhi Leonard, but it has intentions of signing him to a new deal this summer, according to Wojnarowski.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Mike Muscala Addresses Relationship With Al Horford, Celtics Role
Mike Muscala might be the newest member of the Boston Celtics, however, there is some locker-room familiarity. Muscala, who was acquired by the Celtics from the Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks, had spent the last four seasons in Oklahoma City. And along that ride, the...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Shares Update Following Facial Fracture
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is expected to miss some time with a facial injury, but he’s already gearing up for his return. Brown took an errant Jayson Tatum elbow to the face Wednesday night, quickly exiting the floor not to return for the remainder of the night. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium would later report the extent of the injury, calling it a “facial fracture” and calling for the 26-year-old to miss extended time.
Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
The Nets shocked the NBA world early Thursday morning, agreeing to a trade that'll send Kevin Durant to the Suns. Not only are the Nets receiving dynamic forwards in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, they're getting back unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. That could, in theory, help ...
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Three-Time NBA Champ On Buyout Market
The Boston Celtics didn’t make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there’s still an opportunity for the title contenders to make a future move. The Celtics could look to the buyout market to add a piece, and reportedly have their eyes set on a player that has plenty of championship experience.
Could Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Reunite With Suns? NBA Insider’s Note Suggests So
The Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant duo officially was split Sunday when the Nets traded the former to the Mavericks. In fact, neither player calls Brooklyn home anymore, as Durant on Thursday was traded to the Phoenix Suns. But is there a chance the NBA superstars’ separation is only temporary?. Brian...
How Mike Muscala Performed In Celtics Debut Vs. Hornets
Mike Muscala had very little time to prepare for his debut with the Boston Celtics on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Muscala switched teams just over 24 hours prior to the matchup as he went from Oklahoma City to Boston in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Thunder.
How Derrick White Feels After First Calendar Year With Celtics
Friday night was special for Derrick White. It marked his one-year anniversary since being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Boston Celtics. And to commemorate the occasion, White delivered an all-time career performance for his fellow Celtics teammates and all in attendance at TD Garden. The 28-year-old veteran...
Celtics Wrap: Derrick White’s Career Night Fuels Boston’s 3-Point Party
The Boston Celtics easily dispatched the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night by cruising to a 127-116 win at TD Garden. The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 40-16 while the lowly Hornets dropped to 15-42. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. After the Celtics hit back-to-back 3-pointers just 46...
This Player Was ‘Hardest To Part With’ In Danny Ainge’s Blockbuster Trade
Danny Ainge has been busy in his first full season as CEO of basketball operations for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, this past offseason. Utah acquired multiple first-round picks in those deals, and it reportedly received another one Wednesday.
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: This Was ‘Non-Starter’ For Nets In Talks
Kevin Durant and the Suns wanted to join forces, and the sides ultimately were able to make it happen with a blockbuster trade Thursday. But the process of dealing Durant to the desert apparently wasn’t a slam dunk from the start, and it took a little extra effort from Phoenix to land the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Rival Acquires Jae Crowder For Multiple Picks
Jae Crowder has found a new home, again. The forward was dealt to the Nets on Thursday as part of the reported Kevin Durant deal that sent the Brooklyn superstar to the Phoenix Suns. Crowder was then traded to the Bucks in a three-team deal with the Pacers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Reason For Bruins’ Recent Power-Play Woes
The Boston Bruins were out of sorts in many areas in their return to the ice Saturday. Their issues on the power play could be put near the top of the list, as even after a long layoff, an alarming trend of not converting on the man-advantage persisted in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.
End Of An (Annoying) Era? Kevin Durant Trade Puts Bow On Celtics Rumors
At first glance, Boston Celtics fans shouldn’t have necessarily been thrilled with news of the Phoenix Suns’ blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. Sure, by acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets the Suns essentially put the final nail in the coffin of Boston’s division rival, but the Nets were never a real threat to the Celtics in 2023. The 13-time All-Star’s presence in Phoenix is much more intimidating, as his pairing alongside Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul immediately thrusts the Suns into title contention alongside the Celtics.
Mike Muscala Reveals Reason Behind Unique Number With Celtics
When Mike Muscala got traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Boston Celtics, he was in need of a new uniform number. The two numbers Muscala had worn during his 10-year NBA career — No. 31 and 33 — are retired by the Celtics and hanging in the rafters at TD Garden.
How Mike Muscala Makes Celtics History Before Boston Debut
It didn’t take very long for Boston Celtics newcomer Mike Muscala to make his mark in the franchise history books. Muscala, who was acquired by the Celtics before Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline from the Oklahoma City Thunder, did one thing that no other player has ever done since the team was founded 77 years ago.
