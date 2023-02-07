ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Fox17

Bunker Elementary School receives Muskegon's first STEAM lab

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has launched its first STEAM lab!. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The new lab at Bunker Elementary School is the first of three labs the district plans to add, MPS tells us. We’re told the lab...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox47News

Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
MUSKEGON, MI
townbroadcast.com

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) In anticipation of the approach of Valentine’s Day, the Globe published a front page photo of Diana Smith holding a sample of flowers offered at Peereboom’s Greenhouse on 137th Avenue in Leighton Township. Allegan...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

New concerts announced at Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New events and concerts are always being announced at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Recently they announced two new exciting shows coming up this spring and summer! First up is Alice Cooper – he’s bringing his Too Close for Comfort tour to Soaring Eagle on April 28th. Tickets go on sale this Friday! He released a new album back in 2021 called “Detroit Stories.” Also new to the lineup is an outdoor show this summer: James Taylor will be performing at the outdoor venue on June 23rd. The singer-songwriter has sold more than 100 million albums since the release of his self-titled debut in 1968. Tickets for that show go on sale this Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
rejournals.com

Northmarq sells Popeyes location in Michigan

Northmarq’s Isaiah Harf, managing director, arranged the sale of a built-to-suit property leased to Popeyes at 320 N. Beacon Blvd. in Grand Haven, Michigan. Harf represented the seller and owner based in Illinois. A New York-based private investor acquired the asset for about $3.1 million. The property features Popeyes’...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
98.7 WFGR

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Kalamazoo, Holland, other cities to make rail stations ADA compliant after settlement

KALAMAZOO, MI – Four cities have reached settlements for having rail stations in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced the settlements Thursday, Feb. 9, with Kalamazoo, Holland, Bangor and Dowagiac and the Michigan Department of Transportation. They all need to resolve the ADA violations, a news release said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Family spends thousands on dog health issues

A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy