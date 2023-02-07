Read full article on original website
Annual Dancing with the Local Stars competition set to return to Muskegon
More than 50 dancers are hard at work putting the final touches on their routines as they prepare for the 15th Annual Dancing With The Local Stars competition in Muskegon.
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
Holland pizzeria offering free slices for National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day is Thursday and there are sure to be plenty of deals for people to celebrate in style.
Fox17
Bunker Elementary School receives Muskegon's first STEAM lab
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has launched its first STEAM lab!. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The new lab at Bunker Elementary School is the first of three labs the district plans to add, MPS tells us. We’re told the lab...
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is working on a plan to help improve a business district, already experiencing success. To do that, they're looking for some outside help from a unique perspective. "Over the past few years, we've really seen a lot of businesses go into Pine...
Fox47News
Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) In anticipation of the approach of Valentine’s Day, the Globe published a front page photo of Diana Smith holding a sample of flowers offered at Peereboom’s Greenhouse on 137th Avenue in Leighton Township. Allegan...
WOOD
New concerts announced at Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New events and concerts are always being announced at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Recently they announced two new exciting shows coming up this spring and summer! First up is Alice Cooper – he’s bringing his Too Close for Comfort tour to Soaring Eagle on April 28th. Tickets go on sale this Friday! He released a new album back in 2021 called “Detroit Stories.” Also new to the lineup is an outdoor show this summer: James Taylor will be performing at the outdoor venue on June 23rd. The singer-songwriter has sold more than 100 million albums since the release of his self-titled debut in 1968. Tickets for that show go on sale this Friday.
rejournals.com
Northmarq sells Popeyes location in Michigan
Northmarq’s Isaiah Harf, managing director, arranged the sale of a built-to-suit property leased to Popeyes at 320 N. Beacon Blvd. in Grand Haven, Michigan. Harf represented the seller and owner based in Illinois. A New York-based private investor acquired the asset for about $3.1 million. The property features Popeyes’...
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GR priest who battled COVID announces retirement
A leader in the West Michigan Catholic community has announced his retirement.
Kalamazoo, Holland, other cities to make rail stations ADA compliant after settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI – Four cities have reached settlements for having rail stations in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced the settlements Thursday, Feb. 9, with Kalamazoo, Holland, Bangor and Dowagiac and the Michigan Department of Transportation. They all need to resolve the ADA violations, a news release said.
WOOD
Family spends thousands on dog health issues
A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
Rev. Mark Przybysz stepping down as Pastor after COVID-19 battle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rev. Mark Przybysz is stepping down as Pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Grand Rapids after his COVID-19 battle beginning in April 2020. Przybysz said he is no longer capable of sustaining the responsibilities of his ministry, so he will retire this...
Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side could soon get dog park
Dog lovers living south of Fulton Street and east of Division Avenue, including those in the heavily populated 3rd Ward, have to travel elsewhere in the city for their dog’s playtime.
Student detained at a middle school in Muskegon after calling in threat
"Please take some time this evening to have a conversation with your children about these serious situations," said the superintendent, who also emphasized the consequences of these threats.
Former Trinity Health Grand Haven accounting manager accused of embezzling $2,000,000
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven police believe a 60-year-old woman who used to manage finances at Trinity Health Grand Haven embezzled more than $2,000,000 from the organization. In December 2022, detectives with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety started looking into some irregularities in financial controls at...
WOOD
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
Hidden gem for nature lovers in Muskegon County focus of public input meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A hidden gem for nature lovers in Muskegon County is the focus of a public input meeting, with attendance helping bolster a grant request for more trail development. The Duck Creek Natural Area, a 310-acre wooded parcel owned by Fruitland Township, has some trails, but...
