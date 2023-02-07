ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

6 Weeks of Cruises Cancelled for Norwegian Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has just sent out an email to inform guests of some cruise cancellations on one of their Breakaway-Plus class ships. Guests were told that Norwegian Joy will undergo a dry dock revitalization, and several cruises in the early part of 2024 will be impacted. The revitalization project...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
cruisefever.net

10 Rules for Booking Shore Excursions on a Cruise

When you book a cruise, your time spent off the ship is just as important as your time spent on it. I hear many first-time cruisers booking a cruise because of the amazing itinerary but then have no idea what they will do when they get there. These shore excursion tips for your next cruise are to help keep that from happening.
Genni Franklin

What to pack for a cruise

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.
msn.com

15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
Inside the Magic

Video Shows Guests Jumping Off Disney Attraction, Tearing Ride Apart

A video has gone viral showing Walt Disney World Resort Guests not just breaking rules, but intentionally tearing an attraction apart. Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In contrast, some Guests seemingly can not follow instructions from Disney Cast Members and, unfortunately, ruin the fun for others.
msn.com

Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About

People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Tyla

Flight attendants explain the best way to get cheap first class tickets

First class tickets can be more expensive than the holiday itself so many of us swerve away from the idea all together. But what if I told you that there's some 'secret' ways you could get cheaper tickets, without breaking the bank. A group of flight attendants have been sharing...
iheart.com

When You Travel, Put A Shoe In The Hotel Room Safe!

This is a great life hack that's so simple and brilliant: put one of your shoes in the hotel room safe when you travel!. This comes from The Daily Mirror's Travel section, where a flight attendant Esther from the Dutch airline KLM said that it's an easy way to not be forgetful. She said that you should put your valuables in the shoe, like your passport or license or credit cards, and when you're packing your suitcase to leave, you'll remember where your missing shoe is. See! Simple and smart!

Comments / 0

Community Policy