FJBiden
4d ago
Bull .. you have no right to tell other people they have to suffer in pain until they die! People have a right to choose not to live in extreme pain and misery. Mind your own business!
Perdido River fungal research Center
4d ago
I support the right to physician assisted euthanasia for the terminally ill and chronic intractable pain. I know what it's like to live in constant pain, in agony, with anxiety, depression gnawing at your soul. Especially now that the government has made almost impossible to get pain meds. If you're against this, you've never experienced true misery.
Whataboutme
4d ago
The only reason they want to ban euthanasia is now the big pharmacy companies can keep people alive with pills and still make money. I refuse to be kept alive by pills and machines.
