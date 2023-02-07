Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
Related
WSET
Campbell County Schools hold career fair
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools hosted a career fair on Saturday to kick start their hiring for the 2023-2024 school year. The event was open to both educator and support staff positions. The open format allowed candidates to pre-register or walk in at no cost....
WSET
LCS education supervisor puts cosmetology program to the test with new haircut
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The newly-appointed Supervisor of Career and Technical Education (CTE), Robbie Dooley, put the LCS cosmetology program to the test on Friday, when he visited Heritage High School to get a haircut from senior Day'Niyah Patrick. With nearly two years of learning professional hairdressing techniques under...
WSET
'Farm-to-School:' Locally sourced beef to be served for lunch in Pulaski Co. schools
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From farm to lunch table?. That's the idea behind a new program at Pulaski County High School. Back in January, Pulaski County High School’s FFA President, Halee Scott, and Secretary, Emma Tickle, interviewed Ethelene Sadler, the Director of School Nutrition for Pulaski County Public Schools about her "Farm-to-School" operation.
WSET
'I'd had enough': Bedford Co. School Board member charged with assault speaks to ABC13
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After being arrested Monday for assault charges, Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook took part in the monthly board meeting Thursday night at Liberty High School. Holbrook invited ABC13 to come to the meeting and to get an exclusive interview with him after...
WSET
Henry County, Martinsville looking to hire spanish-speaking community health workers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The United Way of Henry County and Martinsville has announced plans to hire a Spanish-speaking Community Health Worker (CHW) with the support of a $25,000 grant from the Harvest Foundation. The new position is aimed at addressing health disparities within the Hispanic/Latino/Latinx communities in the...
WSET
Clifton Middle School closed after student threat on Thursday: Officials
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident Thursday at Clifton Middle School in Alleghany County prompted school officials to keep the school closed on Friday out of an abundance of caution. On February 9 the school said they investigated a purported threat against students. The investigation revealed that one...
WSET
'I have no regrets & will not apologize,' Bedford Co. school board member says of arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford County School Board Member arrested for alleged assault and battery is now speaking out. On Thursday, ABC 13 received a statement from Matthew Holbrook explaining in his words what happened on Monday. You can read Holbrook's full statement below:. "The man that...
WSET
LHOV Honors Local Black History Leader: Robert David
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Robert David is a man that is passionate about helping the youth and others on their journey of life. He wears a number of hats in the community and was even honored with being in the "Top 100 Influencers in Local Government " from the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Kaci spoke with Robert David and learned what ignited his passion and what's to come from the community leader.
WSET
NAACP Chapter holds candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — As the country continues to struggle with the death of Tyre Nichols, the University of Lynchburg's NAACP Chapter held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor his life. NAACP Chapter president Marques Armstrong said he and the other members felt led to honor Nichols' life...
WSET
Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
WSET
Appalachian Power to install new poles on Langhorne Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power will be working on a utility project in the Hill City next week. Starting on Monday, a part of the 1500 block of Langhorne Road (between Landon Street and Downing Drive) will become one lane. This is so AEP can install new poles.
WSET
VDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather mix in Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Some rain, some snow, and possibly some sleet may fall in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands from Sunday into Monday, VDOT said. Motorists should be alert for rain, possibly mixing with snow during the daytime hours on Sunday. Precipitation is forecasted for part of Sunday night bringing additional chances for light rain, snow, or sleet.
WSET
Former Chatham High School custodian wanted on gun, drug charges arrested: Sheriff
CHATHAM, Va. (WSET) — The manhunt for a man who formerly worked as a Chatham High School custodian is over. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor told ABC 13 on Friday morning that 41-year-old Harry Carter is in custody. Gerald Ford with the Sheriff's Office said Carter turned himself in...
WSET
Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
WSET
Wintry mess expected across Virginia this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will create a messy day for travel on Sunday. This upcoming coastal storm will be very WET. Melted rain totals of 1 to 2 inches. If you want to build a snowman, you’ll want to be in...
WSET
Missing 44-year-old man in Campbell County found safe: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office was asking for the public's help in finding 44-year-old Charles Anderson, who had been reported missing. On Saturday deputies said Anderson was found safe. "Thank you so much to our community for all your help," deputies said.
WSET
Water main break on intersection of Ninth and Main Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Wednesday afternoon, a water main break occurred at the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street, according to Lynchburg Water Resources. This area will remain closed for repairs until further notice. Both the inbound and outbound lanes of Main Street remain open; however, motorists, including emergency vehicles, will be detoured around the work area, Lynchburg Water Resources said.
WSET
Full Court Press 2023 Week 6: Highlights & Scores
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Week 6 scores for ABC 13's Full Court Press. (February 10th, 2023) G.W. Danville 56, Halifax Co. 53 (FINAL/OT) Westover Christian 38, Roanoke Valley Christian 35. GIRLS BASKETBALL. William Campbell 50, Nelson Co. 24. Dan River 45 Altavista 41. Appomattox 69, Gretna 55. Pulaski Co....
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
Comments / 0