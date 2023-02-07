DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Robert David is a man that is passionate about helping the youth and others on their journey of life. He wears a number of hats in the community and was even honored with being in the "Top 100 Influencers in Local Government " from the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Kaci spoke with Robert David and learned what ignited his passion and what's to come from the community leader.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO