Roanoke, VA

WSET

Campbell County Schools hold career fair

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools hosted a career fair on Saturday to kick start their hiring for the 2023-2024 school year. The event was open to both educator and support staff positions. The open format allowed candidates to pre-register or walk in at no cost....
WSET

LHOV Honors Local Black History Leader: Robert David

DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Robert David is a man that is passionate about helping the youth and others on their journey of life. He wears a number of hats in the community and was even honored with being in the "Top 100 Influencers in Local Government " from the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Kaci spoke with Robert David and learned what ignited his passion and what's to come from the community leader.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

NAACP Chapter holds candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — As the country continues to struggle with the death of Tyre Nichols, the University of Lynchburg's NAACP Chapter held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor his life. NAACP Chapter president Marques Armstrong said he and the other members felt led to honor Nichols' life...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Appalachian Power to install new poles on Langhorne Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power will be working on a utility project in the Hill City next week. Starting on Monday, a part of the 1500 block of Langhorne Road (between Landon Street and Downing Drive) will become one lane. This is so AEP can install new poles.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

VDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather mix in Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Some rain, some snow, and possibly some sleet may fall in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands from Sunday into Monday, VDOT said. Motorists should be alert for rain, possibly mixing with snow during the daytime hours on Sunday. Precipitation is forecasted for part of Sunday night bringing additional chances for light rain, snow, or sleet.
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Wintry mess expected across Virginia this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will create a messy day for travel on Sunday. This upcoming coastal storm will be very WET. Melted rain totals of 1 to 2 inches. If you want to build a snowman, you’ll want to be in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Water main break on intersection of Ninth and Main Street in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Wednesday afternoon, a water main break occurred at the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street, according to Lynchburg Water Resources. This area will remain closed for repairs until further notice. Both the inbound and outbound lanes of Main Street remain open; however, motorists, including emergency vehicles, will be detoured around the work area, Lynchburg Water Resources said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Full Court Press 2023 Week 6: Highlights & Scores

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Week 6 scores for ABC 13's Full Court Press. (February 10th, 2023) G.W. Danville 56, Halifax Co. 53 (FINAL/OT) Westover Christian 38, Roanoke Valley Christian 35. GIRLS BASKETBALL. William Campbell 50, Nelson Co. 24. Dan River 45 Altavista 41. Appomattox 69, Gretna 55. Pulaski Co....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA

