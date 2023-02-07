ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

JM McBride

Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'

Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What's happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Park in the Park in April, registration is now

The city of Rio Rancho is hosting its annual Park in the Park Car Show on April 22 at Campus Park by City Hall. Registration for the car show is happening now at rrnm.gov/activenet. There is a fee to register, but the event is free for spectators. In the past,...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

PHOTOS: Giant crane at Intel can be seen throughout the metro area

Everyone in Rio Rancho has seen the cranes at Intel that now dominate the city’s skyline. There are six cranes on the site as part of a a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. But one crane looms larger than the others.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive

Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive. Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting …. Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive. Explora celebrates X Studio’s grand opening. See: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/explora-celebrates-x-studios-grand-opening/. No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/no-injuries-reported-in-corrales-balloon-crash/. Could...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Creamland Dairy has a dip for every taste

Creamland Dairy has been a staple of New Mexico living for 85 years. Creamland offers a variety of dairy-based dips that are all made locally with real sour cream. Creamland’s dip flavors include Green Chili, Jalapeno, Fiesta, Ranch, and French Onion. Creamland Dairy’s General Manager, Buck Buchanan, says, “you can be creative with the dip,” using them to top various dishes. The dips can also be paired more traditionally with chips or veggies.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

