Walmart is Closing Another Location in New MexicoBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'JM McBrideAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart is set to close nearly half a dozen locations in the coming weekscreteAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
Park in the Park in April, registration is now
The city of Rio Rancho is hosting its annual Park in the Park Car Show on April 22 at Campus Park by City Hall. Registration for the car show is happening now at rrnm.gov/activenet. There is a fee to register, but the event is free for spectators. In the past,...
Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous
A local path is described as being dirty and covered in trash.
Walmart is Closing Another Location in New Mexico
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
PHOTOS: Giant crane at Intel can be seen throughout the metro area
Everyone in Rio Rancho has seen the cranes at Intel that now dominate the city’s skyline. There are six cranes on the site as part of a a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. But one crane looms larger than the others.
Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
Chicago at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque Aug 12th, 2023 – pre-sale password
New Chicago presale password has just been listed. This is your best chance to buy tickets for Chicago earlier than the public. You won’t want to miss Chicago’s show in Albuquerque, NM do you? We believe that tickets could sell out fast quickly when they go on sale: during a presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive. Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting …. Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive. Explora celebrates X Studio’s grand opening. See: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/explora-celebrates-x-studios-grand-opening/. No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/no-injuries-reported-in-corrales-balloon-crash/. Could...
Brittany Alert issued for Highland Meadows man last seen in Albuquerque
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Stanely Hicks of Highland Meadows. Officials say Hicks was last seen Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. on the corner of Central and Girard in Albuquerque, N.M. He was last...
Albuquerque Police: Suspected drunk driver kills woman on sidewalk
The investigation is ongoing.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Albuquerque Police: OnStar helps catch carjacker
A 18-year-old was charged as a result of a carjacking this week.
Creamland Dairy has a dip for every taste
Creamland Dairy has been a staple of New Mexico living for 85 years. Creamland offers a variety of dairy-based dips that are all made locally with real sour cream. Creamland’s dip flavors include Green Chili, Jalapeno, Fiesta, Ranch, and French Onion. Creamland Dairy’s General Manager, Buck Buchanan, says, “you can be creative with the dip,” using them to top various dishes. The dips can also be paired more traditionally with chips or veggies.
Man arrested in Santa Fe murder case from November 2022
The suspect was taken to Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center and charged with murder alongside other crimes.
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
