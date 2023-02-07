ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Celebrating Black History Month: Lunch at Mama's

UNION, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, the Union Police Department has been partnering with several Black-owned businesses around town.  During lunchtime on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, officers visited Mama's BBQ II on Springfield Avenue to welcome the community with a 15 percent discount off their full menu. “This is another great police event,” said Committeeman and Police Commissioner Joseph Florio. “This place has been here longer than I’ve been here.  It’s an establishment; it’s a legend here.” “It’s always a beautiful thing when we can interact with our community,” said police officer Michael Campos, “especially during Black History Month when we can spotlight Black-owned businesses.  In Union, we’re one community.” “It’s great when the officers and the community can get together.  It really shows the positive relationship we have in the community,” said Committeeman James Bowser.  “Also, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to come here and get some of Mama’s bbq.” Chris Finnick, owner of Mama’s BBQ II, said, “I appreciate everyone coming out to Mama’s BBQ and I know everyone will enjoy their lunch.  Everything is fresh and homemade."
UNION, NJ
94.5 PST

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ

Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
BELMAR, NJ
94.5 PST

Soma opens 7th location at Menlo Park Mall

EDISON — Bra shopping is about to get a whole lot easier, ladies. A new Soma brick-and-mortar store has just opened in the Menlo Park Mall in Edison. Customers can get complimentary bra fittings with a Soma Bra Fit expert, plus browse a lineup of solution-driven products made by women for women.
EDISON, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey

Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday

Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ

There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”

BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”  10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California.  “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the...
BELMAR, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Free Health Screenings Available for Trenton Residents

Preventative screenings are a critical component of living a happy and healthy life. They provide vital insights into our physical health and can be a crucial early indicator in case health problems do arise. However, for financial reasons or otherwise, these services may not be readily accessible to many portions of our population. Thankfully, the American Physical Therapy Association of New Jersey (APTANJ) has partnered with Mercer County Community College to provide free health screenings to members of the Trenton community.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In New Jersey With Surprisingly Delicious BBQ

New Jersey is often called the best spot for international cuisine in the country, thanks to its incredibly diverse population. But if there’s one cuisine that has been taking off in recent years, it’s Mexican – it sometimes seems like a new Taqueria or Torta shop is opening around every corner, and that means only good things for lovers of Mexican food. But Grub Hut in Manville may just be the most unique Mexican restaurant in New Jersey – because its meats have a little something extra. Grub Hut Unique BBQ & Mexican Grill doubles as a smokehouse serving some of New Jersey’s best barbecue, and you can mix-and-match the two menus to create a delicious meal unlike anything you’ve had in New Jersey before.
MANVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

