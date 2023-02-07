Read full article on original website
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
Celebrating Black History Month: Lunch at Mama's
UNION, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, the Union Police Department has been partnering with several Black-owned businesses around town. During lunchtime on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, officers visited Mama's BBQ II on Springfield Avenue to welcome the community with a 15 percent discount off their full menu. “This is another great police event,” said Committeeman and Police Commissioner Joseph Florio. “This place has been here longer than I’ve been here. It’s an establishment; it’s a legend here.” “It’s always a beautiful thing when we can interact with our community,” said police officer Michael Campos, “especially during Black History Month when we can spotlight Black-owned businesses. In Union, we’re one community.” “It’s great when the officers and the community can get together. It really shows the positive relationship we have in the community,” said Committeeman James Bowser. “Also, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to come here and get some of Mama’s bbq.” Chris Finnick, owner of Mama’s BBQ II, said, “I appreciate everyone coming out to Mama’s BBQ and I know everyone will enjoy their lunch. Everything is fresh and homemade."
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
The Wall of Love is Back at Milk & Cookies in Princeton, NJ for Valentine’s Day
This may be one of the cutest things I've ever seen. The "Wall of Love" is back at Milk & Cookies in Princeton for Valentine's Day. I'm definitely going to go see it and add some messages of my own. The homemade cookie shop on Nassau Street in downtown Princeton,...
Soma opens 7th location at Menlo Park Mall
EDISON — Bra shopping is about to get a whole lot easier, ladies. A new Soma brick-and-mortar store has just opened in the Menlo Park Mall in Edison. Customers can get complimentary bra fittings with a Soma Bra Fit expert, plus browse a lineup of solution-driven products made by women for women.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
tourcounsel.com
Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey
Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ
There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”
BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.” 10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California. “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
Symphony of Brotherhood: Celebrating Unity in New Jersey
Join the New Jersey-Israel Commission and the Church of God in Christ for a landmark musical experience celebrating the unity of diverse communities through the Grammy Award-winning sounds of Miri Ben-Ari and Derrick Starks.
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
trentondaily.com
Free Health Screenings Available for Trenton Residents
Preventative screenings are a critical component of living a happy and healthy life. They provide vital insights into our physical health and can be a crucial early indicator in case health problems do arise. However, for financial reasons or otherwise, these services may not be readily accessible to many portions of our population. Thankfully, the American Physical Therapy Association of New Jersey (APTANJ) has partnered with Mercer County Community College to provide free health screenings to members of the Trenton community.
Don’t fall for this ‘classic phone scam’ in New Brunswick, NJ
NEW BRUNSWICK — A “classic” phone scam has resurfaced over the past few weeks in one of the state's largest school districts. Parents in the New Brunswick school district reported receiving calls that their children had been kidnapped and were told they had to pay a large ransom for their return.
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In New Jersey With Surprisingly Delicious BBQ
New Jersey is often called the best spot for international cuisine in the country, thanks to its incredibly diverse population. But if there’s one cuisine that has been taking off in recent years, it’s Mexican – it sometimes seems like a new Taqueria or Torta shop is opening around every corner, and that means only good things for lovers of Mexican food. But Grub Hut in Manville may just be the most unique Mexican restaurant in New Jersey – because its meats have a little something extra. Grub Hut Unique BBQ & Mexican Grill doubles as a smokehouse serving some of New Jersey’s best barbecue, and you can mix-and-match the two menus to create a delicious meal unlike anything you’ve had in New Jersey before.
