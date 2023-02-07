Read full article on original website
Man Wanted On Muliple Bowie County Charges
Police are searching for a man who attempted to defraud an employee at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana and stole a donation box for children. Keysean White was identified as the suspect after security officers and investigators reviewed the hospital surveillance video. White was seen in the video stealing food from the cafeteria and taking a cash donation box for physically disabled children. A warrant has been issued for White, charging him with felony credit/debit card abuse. Theft, probation violation, and resisting arrest.
KSLA
Shreveport man in jail due to fentanyl investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after finding $42,760 worth of illegal drugs and firearms allegedly in his possession. On Feb. 9, agents with CPSO’s Narcotics Unit and DEA task force launched an investigation in reference to the distribution of...
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of stealing from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
Texarkana Police Need Your Help In Locating Man With Several Warrants
Texarkana Texas Police have a felony warrant for a man in Texarkana for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. He also has several other warrants out for his arrest. Police are looking for Keysean White. The TTPD stated on their Facebook page that back on January 17 a woman that works at St....
Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft
A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
East Texas man with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced for selling pills laced with fentanyl
TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man has pleaded guilty to drug crimes, including distributing pills laced with fentanyl. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, in July 2022, officers received information a man was reportedly selling pills laced with fentanyl from a house in the 500 block of Bowie St. Upon learning it was true, police obtained a search warrant for the property and found approximately 300 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana. Deneeko Shavers, 31, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Man Arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana
A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana, Texas. Late last Tuesday night, Texarkana, Tx., police said that they received a 911 call from someone saying that they’d just come out of the Burlington Coat Factory and saw a man wearing a long black trench coat going through their vehicle in the parking lot.
Texarkana police: Inebriated pedestrian injured in crash
According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, a man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.
KSLA
Goodwill CEO speaks about witnessing fatal drive-by shooting; two teenagers in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 7, the CEO of Goodwill Industries saw the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old. Now he’s speaking about the tragic crime. Danthony Johnson, 19, was shot multiple times in front of a Goodwill Industries on West 70th Street. He later...
ktalnews.com
Life sentence for East Texas man who killed girlfriend
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison. Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes Springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
Jerry Don Porter, of Hughes Springs, was recently sentenced in Cass County Court, according to information released by Cass County ...
Miller County deputies arrest shooting suspect
One man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday.
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
KSLA
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
The city council meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. Dr. Thibeaux is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health. City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
Travis Turner sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Jennifer Garrett
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Travis Turner was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the August 2021 strangulation murder of former girlfriend, Jennifer Garrett, 29, at her home in Texarkana, Texas. Turner was found guilty by a Bowie County jury on Friday. The deliberations on his sentence lasted...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, February 10, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Justin Reed Gildon, 25, of Bradley and Kaitlyn Renee Furgason, 24, of Bradley, February 10. Clayton Hendrix McWilliams, 36,...
ktoy1047.com
Police release identity of woman whose body was recovered in house fire
(AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state’s schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Opal...
