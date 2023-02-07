TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man has pleaded guilty to drug crimes, including distributing pills laced with fentanyl. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, in July 2022, officers received information a man was reportedly selling pills laced with fentanyl from a house in the 500 block of Bowie St. Upon learning it was true, police obtained a search warrant for the property and found approximately 300 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana. Deneeko Shavers, 31, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO