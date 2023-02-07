ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

mymix1041.com

Pastor Steve Allen – Westmore Church of God, Impact Conference

We were joined by Worship Pastor Steve Allen to talk about their upcoming Church Leadership Conference. The conference is being hosted in the Westmore Ministry Center at 2440 Legacy Parkway NW, Cleveland, TN on February 23-25. The cost is $50 per person with Lee University students receiving half-off registration. Learn...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

More to the Story with Staley: Tigers for Erlanger

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — What do you call a group of young kids that get together and raise money for a worthy cause? You call them students at Ringgold High School!. For the second year in a row, the kids are at it again! The Ringgold High School Performing Arts Program is practicing and getting ready for a two-week run of shows later this month.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video

A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Superintendent Robertson Lays Out Plan for Hamilton County Schools

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
1025wowcountry.com

“Teen Mom” Star Ryan Edwards Arrested In Chattanooga

“Teen Mom” star Ryan Edwards has been arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee after his estranged wife called police to report he had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account. Authorities say Ryan Edwards was served an Order of Protection on Thursday, ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was currently living. On Friday, his wife reported him to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for the photos Edwards allegedly posted to social media. While responding to the wife’s complaint, Deputies learned Edwards had violated the order of protection by contacting his wife’s father on Thursday. Edwards was arrested at a business where he works in Chattanooga. During the arrest, police found Edwards in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. The MTV star was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on a warrant for Harrassment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. A Petition to Violate was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate’s Office who will set a bond for the Order of Protection violation. (Photo courtesy HCSO)
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14

The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Missing Tullahoma boy found

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
TULLAHOMA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

