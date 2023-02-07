Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Related
mymix1041.com
Pastor Steve Allen – Westmore Church of God, Impact Conference
We were joined by Worship Pastor Steve Allen to talk about their upcoming Church Leadership Conference. The conference is being hosted in the Westmore Ministry Center at 2440 Legacy Parkway NW, Cleveland, TN on February 23-25. The cost is $50 per person with Lee University students receiving half-off registration. Learn...
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley: Tigers for Erlanger
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — What do you call a group of young kids that get together and raise money for a worthy cause? You call them students at Ringgold High School!. For the second year in a row, the kids are at it again! The Ringgold High School Performing Arts Program is practicing and getting ready for a two-week run of shows later this month.
chattanoogapulse.com
Riverbend Festival Celebrates 40 Years With 2023 Event Set For June 2-4
Since it's start in 1982 at Ross’s Landing at a time when most of the buildings were boarded up, and few had reason to come to the riverfront, the Riverbend Festival has ignited civic pride, stimulated business and civic leaders to rethink downtown, and showcased the arts. Today, Riverbend...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video
A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
chattanoogacw.com
Riverbend announces 2023 festival lineup; Festival to go 'cashless' for the first time
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Friends of the Festival announced the lineup for the 40th annual Riverbend festival Friday morning. Mavis Staples, Maren Morris, and Big Boi are a part of the lineup, in a festival that will be 'cashless for the first time.' Read on for details on that. First,...
mymix1041.com
Great week for restaurants, no failing scores and follow-ups to last weeks lowest scores
From Local 3 News: It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, as there are no failing scores to report. We want to highlight those who did have perfect scores this week. In Walker County – congratulations to Stone Creek Elementary School on their perfect score.
The Tallest Underground Cave Waterfall in the U.S. Is Hiding in a Tennessee Mountain — and You Can See It by Glass Elevator
How to see the incredible Ruby Falls, inside Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
WDEF
Superintendent Robertson Lays Out Plan for Hamilton County Schools
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”
1025wowcountry.com
“Teen Mom” Star Ryan Edwards Arrested In Chattanooga
“Teen Mom” star Ryan Edwards has been arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee after his estranged wife called police to report he had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account. Authorities say Ryan Edwards was served an Order of Protection on Thursday, ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was currently living. On Friday, his wife reported him to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for the photos Edwards allegedly posted to social media. While responding to the wife’s complaint, Deputies learned Edwards had violated the order of protection by contacting his wife’s father on Thursday. Edwards was arrested at a business where he works in Chattanooga. During the arrest, police found Edwards in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. The MTV star was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on a warrant for Harrassment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. A Petition to Violate was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate’s Office who will set a bond for the Order of Protection violation. (Photo courtesy HCSO)
Ga. families stock up at stores before potential snowfall
While roads were clear Friday night, some families stocked up at the store before possible snowfall over the weekend.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14
The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
WTVC
Chattanooga police offer 'transparency' with release of video showing de-escalation in use
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're offering transparency with the release of body camera footage showing what they call proper use of de-escalation policy in an incident that could have proven to be scary for the mother and minor involved. A man who was the apparent target of...
WSMV
Missing Tullahoma boy found
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee
Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WTVC
Emergency crews close part of East Brainerd Road after crash, multiple victims
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a critical accident near the 9300 block of East Brainerd Road on Sunday. According to a social media post from the department, multiple victims have been transported to the hospital after a crash. This is a developing...
Human remains found near downtown Calhoun in north Georgia, police say
Officers were searching the area as part of an investigation into a missing person.
WTVC
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
WPMI
Earthquake reported near Alabama-Georgia line
TRION, Ga. (WPMI) — An earthquake was reported Monday morning 8 km NNE of Trion, Georgia. The quake was detected at 34.615N 85.290W before 10 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.05 md.
Comments / 5