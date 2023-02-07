Durham hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, police say

Durham police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit and run crash Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a car at the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue in Durham. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and sustained “life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

Durham police are searching for the driver of a white SUV, or potentially a Lexus RX, that they believe struck the pedestrian before fleeing the site of the crash.

Police have not identified the pedestrian and their condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Rose with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at 919-475-4149 or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.