FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WTVC
Emergency crews close part of East Brainerd Road after crash, multiple victims
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a critical accident near the 9300 block of East Brainerd Road on Sunday. According to a social media post from the department, multiple victims have been transported to the hospital after a crash. This is a developing...
WDEF
Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
WTVC
Chattanooga police offer 'transparency' with release of video showing de-escalation in use
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're offering transparency with the release of body camera footage showing what they call proper use of de-escalation policy in an incident that could have proven to be scary for the mother and minor involved. A man who was the apparent target of...
WTVC
'Gas-like smell' forces evacuations at Nolan Elementary in Chattanooga Friday morning
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Students at Nolan Elementary on Signal Mountain had an unexpected recess Friday morning, while crews investigated a reported "gas-like smell." This happened just as classes were convening for the day, at about 9 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and...
WDEF
Chattanooga police searching for suspect after shots fired
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An individual shot at multiple vehicles Wednesday on Bonny Oaks Drive, according to Chattanooga police. They are still searching for those responsible. Chattanooga Police say no one was injured. Witnesses of the shooting gave the CPD suspect vehicle descriptions. Police then started an area-wide search.
Tennessee: Officer-involved shooting results in the recapture of escaped inmate
Officials in Tennessee said an inmate was transported to the hospital after attempting to flee custody and then were shot in the process. Officials are investigating the shooting.
wrganews.com
Shooting in Calhoun leaves one man hospitalized
A man was transported to the hospital Thursday morning following a shooting in Calhoun. Police Chief Tony Pyle told the Calhoun Times, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. at Calhoun Lodge apartments on South Line St. — at Carter Drive off East May Street. A 15-year-old was taken into...
thedunlap-tribune.com
TBI investigating officer involved shooting of inmate
TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Pikeville. A Sequatchie County inmate who was hospitalized overnight at Erlanger Bledsoe tried to escape custody while he was being released from the hospital, according to Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris. Reportedly the inmate fled the hospital out the front door. As he was running around the facility to Rockfort Road, the Sequatchie County Correctional Officer sent to transport him back to Dunlap, discharged her weapon, said the Sheriff. The inmate was hit by the shot and had to be flown out by emergency helicopter for treatment, stated Sheriff Morris.
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
WTVC
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft
Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
WTVCFOX
TBI: Sequatchie County officer shoots inmate attempting to escape from Erlanger in Bledsoe
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A Sequatchie County corrections officer shot a non-compliant inmate who escaped from the Bledsoe County Erlanger while seeking treatment Friday, the TBI says. The TBI says the inmate was transported to the hospital from the Sequatchie County Jail for medical reasons. After being treated,...
WDEF
Multi-county police pursuit, man arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Saturday, a man fled from Hamilton County police and crashed his vehicle. They say he is facing multiple charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they attempted a traffic stop on Saturday. They said it was near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.
Do you know who this man is? Police say he is impersonating an IRS agent
Police in Floyd County sent us pictures of the bearded suspect.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14
The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Police Locate Remains of Human Body Near Downtown
According to Calhoun Police, human remains were found this week near downtown Calhoun in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street while a search was being conducted related a case of a missing person. “We have spoken with relatives of a person that has been missing for several months,...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting
Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Found with Drugs, Fraudulent ID While DUI
Remika Shuntae Griffin, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found in possession of Xanax that was not in its original container, Oxycodone and Oxycodone hydrochloride while being taken into custody for a DUI. Reports said that Griffin was stopped after making an improper turn.
