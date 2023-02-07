ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video

A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Former business manager of local church pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

David Apps, the former business manager at the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, has pleaded guilty to fraud. The offenses from July 2014 through October 2021 include Apps writing checks to himself, using the church’s credit card, altering receipts, and not paying for the entirety of the church’s payroll taxes, which resulted in a tax debt exceeding $900,000.
CLEVELAND, TN
weisradio.com

Woman Arrested For Shoplifting at Walmart

A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Trion. According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Walmart after the woman was seen leaving the store with a jacket that she had not paid for. When deputies arrived...
TRION, GA

