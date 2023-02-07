Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video
A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
Human remains found near downtown Calhoun in north Georgia, police say
Officers were searching the area as part of an investigation into a missing person.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County man charged with second degree murder for August shooting
From Local 3 News: Shaquay Dodd, 25, has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Cleveland police say Dodd is accused of shooting 27-year-old Douglas C. Bryant, in the 800 block of 6th Street during the afternoon hours of August 25th of 2022. The Tennessee Criminal Justice Portal showed that...
Deceased Female found on roadway in Franklin County Identified
We have an update on a story we brought you last week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department reported on Thursday morning that they had responded to Lightfoot Lane to investigate a deceased female beside the roadway. At first, she was not identified, but now the sheriff’s department reports that...
mymix1041.com
Former business manager of local church pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
David Apps, the former business manager at the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, has pleaded guilty to fraud. The offenses from July 2014 through October 2021 include Apps writing checks to himself, using the church’s credit card, altering receipts, and not paying for the entirety of the church’s payroll taxes, which resulted in a tax debt exceeding $900,000.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bear dead Georgia after ingesting cocaine from alleged drug smuggler who fell to his death | 11Alive archives
Back in 1985, a reported drug smuggler fell to his death in a parachuting accident in Blue Ridge, Georgia. The cocaine he was carrying was later ingested by a bear.
weisradio.com
Woman Arrested For Shoplifting at Walmart
A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Trion. According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Walmart after the woman was seen leaving the store with a jacket that she had not paid for. When deputies arrived...
Comments / 0