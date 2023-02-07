Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Once Screamed At WWE Superstar For Dropping Their Phone Backstage
Vince McMahon’s unhinged reputation proceeds him whatever he goes. Nobody wants to work for someone with an explosive personality, especially when they’re a perfectionist with dominant, controlling tendencies. Naturally, this led to several occasions when Vince McMahon blew up backstage for any number of reasons. WWE introduced a...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
Ford Field to host WWE SummerSlam on August 5
(CBS DETROIT) - The WWE is making its long-awaited return to Ford Field this summer. For the first time since hosting WrestleMania 23 in 2007, Ford Field will be the site of SummerSlam on Friday Aug. 5. "We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE's biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam's long-awaited return to Michigan," said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE in a statement. "Landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
Yardbarker
Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley Set For WWE Elimination Chamber
Edge and Beth Phoenix are determined to get revenge. The two WWE Hall of Famers returned at WWE Royal Rumble after they had been absent since Extreme Rules, where Balor defeated Edge in an “I Quit” Match and Ripley attacked Phoenix. The two stars set their sights on The Judgment Day, the same group that took them out of action. Edge eliminated Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio from the Men’s Royal Rumble. Ripley then attacked him from behind, but Phoenix made the save. The next night on WWE RAW, Phoenix and Edge brawled with The Judgment Day again.
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa On Mandy Rose’s FanTime Account: “Why Is It Such A Big Deal?”
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (formerly Alundra Blayze) has added her name to the list of people supporting Mandy Rose in the wake of Rose’s release from WWE NXT. Rose was released in December 2022 for the content posted on her FanTime page, one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Believes This Will Be A Test For John Cena
It has been rumored for many weeks that John Cena could be featured on this year's WrestleMania card. That speculation has recently intensified, as it's been said that the 16-time world champion is now "locked in" for a match against reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at the big two-night event in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has weighed in with his thoughts on the potential clash.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Sami Zayn The Reason For Incredible Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman WWE Raw Segment
It sounds like Sami Zayn is the reason WWE went all-in on the Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman segment on last night’s February 6 episode of Raw. The segment has been hailed by some as an all-timer as they discussed Rhodes’ WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns, with his father Dusty Rhodes a big topic of the conversation.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Says It Would Be Special To Have Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and during the interview, he was asked about the idea of having his brother and AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes there to celebrate a potential title win. He said,
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT (2/7/23)
Here is the current lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:. – Bayley will appear for a Ding Dong Hello segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. WWE will be announcing more matches throughout the day. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
WWE commentator Michael Cole will be donning his orange singlet one more time if Damage CTRL’s Bayley gets her way. Since turning heel, Bayley has repeatedly lashed out at Cole over his commentary and asked Santa Claus for Cole to have a terrible Christmas last December. Appearing on WWE’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Added To Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match will take place. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Incredible in-ring action is coming to NXT when the electric Sol Ruca takes on the infallible Zoey Stark in what is sure to be a memorable affair.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Ratings For 2/6/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,866,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 2,114,000 viewers the show did last week. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, down from last week’s 0.64 rating. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. We hope...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Why WWE Booked RAW Segment With Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman
There has been some concern regarding the fans turning on Cody Rhodes because of how over Sami Zayn is right now after he separated from The Bloodline at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Zayn will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view...
ewrestlingnews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Set To Become A Free Agent In 2024
Deonna Purrazzo is Impact-bound for the rest of the year. Fightful Select reports that Purrazzo’s contract with Impact Wrestling was originally set to expire in 2022. However, the company has exercised its one-year option on the contract, extending it until the end of 2023. On January 1, 2024, she will become a free agent.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Praise For Cody/Heyman Segment, Raw Video Highlights
– Some WWE news to share. Stars from across pro wrestling had praise for Cody’s segment last night with Paul Heyman, and WWE have posted more video highlights from last night’s Raw. Cody’s promo with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman sent ripples across the pro wrestling landscape. Stars...
