Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

CURE Childhood Cancer holds annual Shell Out for a Cure event

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer held their Shell Out for a Cure Oyster Roast tonight!. They do this every year, serving all-you-can-eat oysters and putting the proceeds toward research initiatives. It included an auction offering vacation home stays, hunting and fishing experiences, spa treatments and more. They...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Thrift store gives styling tips to add flare to your Spring wardrobe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring is around the corner!. Many of you may be cleaning out your closets and looking for a new wardrobe for the warmer weather. February 4, through 12 is second-hand wardrobe week and our Becky Sattero and Michaela Romero stopped by a local thrift store called Avalon Exchange to show us how to keep up with the trends on a budget all while helping the environment.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘Mom’s Heart Matters:’ Initiative launches in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty Regional Medical Center held an event Saturday to celebrate the launch of a new initiative aimed at improving the heart health of mothers who just gave birth. The program is called ‘Mom’s Heart Matters.’ Dr. Keisha Callins, who is an OBGYN says this program empowers...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Irish festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Irish celebrations underway in the Hostess City. The Savannah Irish Festival made its return after being cancelled the past three years. It’s the kickoff for several Irish events leading up to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March. 14 Irish societies make up the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Easy to make Super Bowl snacks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Super Bowl Sunday is about more than football. Where you watch and who you watch with might be as important. More than 100 million Americans will either throw or attend a Super Bowl party, and you’ve got to have nachos at it, right?. If you...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Danny

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Puppies don’t always stay long at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and we have one here this morning that you can make part of your family. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions Manager at the Human Society for Greater Savannah and she has brought Danny in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah turns 290 on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On February 12, 1733, the city of Savannah was born. That means, this weekend, the Hostess City will turn 290 years old. This City has such a rich history dating back to 1733 when General James Edward Oglethorpe and his passengers landed in what we now know as Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Day banner competition winner announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time. The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

Rescan your channels: WTOC antenna project complete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is excited to share that our new megawatt antenna project is complete. This means we have an improved signal for viewers across the Coastal Empire and the Low Country. If you receive WTOC on your antenna, then you will now need to rescan your channels.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Daniel Defense names new CEO

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County gun manufacturer Daniel Defense has a new CEO. The company confirmed this week that Rod Reasen has been appointed chief executive officer replacing Marty Daniel. Daniel founded the Black Creek-based company in 2001. He will remain as the chairman of the board. In...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Annual ‘Night to Shine’ prom held to celebrate special needs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids with special needs got to attend their very own prom!. It’s called Night to Shine and it’s designed specifically for those in the special needs community. Organizers say while it’s just one night of the year, they hope to build lasting connections with...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Organizers prepare for the return of the Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In about six weeks the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club will kick off. This year marks their sixth tournament and organizers say it will be their biggest and best one yet. “It’s really important to us that everybody from Savannah comes...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
GEORGIA STATE

