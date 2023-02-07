Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
Related
Nottingham MD
Essex woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A Maryland Lottery player from Essex has enjoyed the thrill of playing scratch-offs for a long time and can now add another thrill to her list of accomplishments: winning a $50,000 top prize. The player, who claimed her prize on February 9 at lottery headquarters with her husband...
$750,000 winning lottery ticket yet to be claimed, Maryland lottery says
ELKRIDGE, MD – If you bought a lottery ticket for the $750,000 Multi-Match lottery drawing, you might want to double-check your tickets. Lottery officials confirmed there was a winning jackpot ticket sold in Elkridge, but the winner has not yet claimed the prize. According to the lottery commission, the winner can choose between the annuity, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $500,000 cash option (before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 and the ticket was sold at the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge. Lottery officials encourage The post $750,000 winning lottery ticket yet to be claimed, Maryland lottery says appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County
MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner: Food Run Leads To $750K Maryland Lottery Prize For 'Buzzsaw'
A hungry Howard County man got lucky after a Maryland Lottery ticket caught his eye while grabbing some dinner, officials announce.The Elkridge man, going by the nickname "Buzzsaw", had a craving for his local convenience store's chicken box when a "Multi-Match" ticket sparked his interest, accordi…
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
Jackpot-Winning $750K 'Multi-Match' Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Area Convenience Store
One lucky Maryland Lottery player has a $750,000 ticket burning a hole in their pocket and may not even know it.The Maryland Lottery is looking for a “Multi-Match” player who won an estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Jan. 6 drawing that was sold at Royal Farms on Lark Brown Drive in Elkridge…
tourcounsel.com
Frederick Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland
Frederick Towne Mall was a mall located in Frederick, Maryland, United States. The mall opened in 1972 on U.S. Route 40 along the "Golden Mile". It was closed in April 2013, except for two anchor stores, Boscov's and Home Depot. In November 2019 it was announced that the mall would be renamed District 40 and would become an entertainment center with a movie theater, and possibly a trampoline park, video arcade, go-karts and bowling alley.
Maryland adding new tax form to help with health insurance
Maryland is adding a little something to your tax forms this year. They're adding boxes to be checked to see if you need help with your health insurance.
Marylanders can sign up for health insurance on tax returns
Maryland officials and advocates are highlighting a state program that enables residents to begin signing up for health insurance by checking a box on their state tax return.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza Day
MARYLAND - If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
Loyal Companion pet store closing all 14 Maryland locations
A national retail pet supply chain will soon be closing its 14 Maryland stores. All Loyal Companion locations in the state will close their doors by February 28.
Winning $754.6M Powerball ticket sold in Washington
The winning $754.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket from Monday night's drawing was sold in Washington, lottery officials said.
Imagine choosing between a $7 million payout or $1k per day for life
Imagine choosing between a one-time payout of $7 million or receiving a $365,000 annual salary for life, which equates to $1000 per day.
mocoshow.com
Twinbrook Quarter, the Future Site of Wegmans in Rockville, Has Topped Out
Clark Construction has topped out Twinbrook Quarter, a 12-story mixed-use tower in Rockville, Maryland (rendering of completed project seen in our featured photo). The upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Since February 2022, the Clark team has placed 70,000 cubic yards of concrete to bring this project to full height (topped out). Once complete, the transit-oriented project will feature 452 residential units, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, and an 80,000-square-foot Wegmans Grocery Store. More on what to expect when the project is completed in 2024-2025, per Twinbrook Quarter:
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
Bay Net
Husband Of Delegate Muñoz Held At Gunpoint During Robbery At Annapolis Professional Pharmacy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – State Delegate Rachel Muñoz has issued the following statement regarding the armed robbery her husband at Annapolis Professional Pharmacy last night. Her husband, pharmacist Andrew Muñoz, and pharmacy staff were held at gunpoint by a man who jumped the counter demanding narcotics. “I thank...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
98online.com
LISTEN TO WIN: Tickets to see Highly Suspect at Rams Head Live
ALL THIS WEEKEND! 98 Rock is handing out tickets to see Highly Suspect on Saturday, February 18 at Rams Head Live in Baltimore. Winners will automatically be entered for a chance to win the Grand Prize, which includes a Meet & Greet with the band before the show!. Listen all...
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
Comments / 0