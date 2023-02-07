ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkridge, MD

Shore News Network

$750,000 winning lottery ticket yet to be claimed, Maryland lottery says

ELKRIDGE, MD – If you bought a lottery ticket for the $750,000 Multi-Match lottery drawing, you might want to double-check your tickets. Lottery officials confirmed there was a winning jackpot ticket sold in Elkridge, but the winner has not yet claimed the prize. According to the lottery commission, the winner can choose between the annuity, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $500,000 cash option (before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 and the ticket was sold at the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County

MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery's $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
tourcounsel.com

Frederick Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland

Frederick Towne Mall was a mall located in Frederick, Maryland, United States. The mall opened in 1972 on U.S. Route 40 along the "Golden Mile". It was closed in April 2013, except for two anchor stores, Boscov's and Home Depot. In November 2019 it was announced that the mall would be renamed District 40 and would become an entertainment center with a movie theater, and possibly a trampoline park, video arcade, go-karts and bowling alley.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Twinbrook Quarter, the Future Site of Wegmans in Rockville, Has Topped Out

Clark Construction has topped out Twinbrook Quarter, a 12-story mixed-use tower in Rockville, Maryland. The upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Since February 2022, the Clark team has placed 70,000 cubic yards of concrete to bring this project to full height (topped out). Once complete, the transit-oriented project will feature 452 residential units, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, and an 80,000-square-foot Wegmans Grocery Store.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
LARGO, MD
98online.com

LISTEN TO WIN: Tickets to see Highly Suspect at Rams Head Live

ALL THIS WEEKEND! 98 Rock is handing out tickets to see Highly Suspect on Saturday, February 18 at Rams Head Live in Baltimore. Winners will automatically be entered for a chance to win the Grand Prize, which includes a Meet & Greet with the band before the show!
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City. In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea. Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering. But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.
BALTIMORE, MD

