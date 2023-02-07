ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Falling Bricks Lead to Closing of Downtown Binghamton Street

A section of a busy downtown street near a popular Binghamton restaurant was shut down to vehicular and pedestrian traffic after debris fell from the top of a building. State Street just north of Henry Street was closed late Thursday morning. City public works crews placed barricades on the west side of the building that houses Burger Mondays Bar & Grille.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

First Legal Cannabis Dispensary in Binghamton Receives Final Approval

The first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier has no remaining obstacles to opening its doors in downtown Binghamton, NY this week. In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that what will be the first legal cannabis dispensary in New York outside of New York City has received local approval and can open downtown this week. The dispensary, operated by the owner of On Point Cannabis Damien Cornwell, will be located at 75 Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy