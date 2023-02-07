The first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier has no remaining obstacles to opening its doors in downtown Binghamton, NY this week. In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that what will be the first legal cannabis dispensary in New York outside of New York City has received local approval and can open downtown this week. The dispensary, operated by the owner of On Point Cannabis Damien Cornwell, will be located at 75 Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO