Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied HistoryColin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To OpenAbdul GhaniBinghamton, NY
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
Related
How Late Into Spring Has Binghamton Gotten Surprise Snow?
As I write this article during the second week of February 2023, to date, the total snowfall for this winter according to the Binghamton National Weather Service is 38 inches as recorded at the Binghamton Airport, and that's just over a foot less than normal. The Binghamton National Weather Service...
Falling Bricks Lead to Closing of Downtown Binghamton Street
A section of a busy downtown street near a popular Binghamton restaurant was shut down to vehicular and pedestrian traffic after debris fell from the top of a building. State Street just north of Henry Street was closed late Thursday morning. City public works crews placed barricades on the west side of the building that houses Burger Mondays Bar & Grille.
Favorite Twin Tiers Restaurants For Delicious Lasagna
I love lasagna. I can't really express enough just how much I love lasagna. Of all the Italian foods that I have consumed, unless there's something I've never tasted before and I find that hard to believe, lasagna is tops when it comes to Italian food. Lasagna is probably in...
Popular Southern Tier Restaurant Steps Into the Sauce Business
Nearly 40 years ago, a first-generation Italian moved his family to the United States where he opened a restaurant for his sons to operate, and that restaurant that has been tantalizing the tastebuds of Southern Tier residents ever since. Vinny and Charlie Aiello are the sons of Vito (Papa) Aiello...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Ice Rink Closed Again After Resident Shovels; Creates Hazard
The Village of Homer has announced that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed again after a resident shoveled snow on the rink causing snow to pile up and create a hazard to ice skaters. The Village is again stating that the ice rink should not be shoveled...
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
First Legal Cannabis Dispensary in Binghamton Receives Final Approval
The first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier has no remaining obstacles to opening its doors in downtown Binghamton, NY this week. In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that what will be the first legal cannabis dispensary in New York outside of New York City has received local approval and can open downtown this week. The dispensary, operated by the owner of On Point Cannabis Damien Cornwell, will be located at 75 Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton.
Burger Mondays Shifts to Takeout After Bricks Plunge to Sidewalk
Binghamton officials have ordered the entrances to a downtown restaurant closed until further notice because of concerns about the possibility of falling bricks. Matthew Jones of Burger Mondays said the dining room and bar won't be operating until further notice. A small section of a parapet wall along the roof...
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
WATCH: How Construction Crews Assemble the New Wilson Hospital
Workers are busy putting tons of steel in place for the $132 million addition to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. A 340-foot-tall crane is being used to lift the massive beams to assemble what will become a six-story clinical tower on the north side of the hospital. On Wednesday...
Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira
Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.
18-year-old killed in Oxford crash
Yesterday, February 8th, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hoben Road in the Town of Oxford.
Illegal weapons found at home in Binghamton
Yesterday, February 9th, the Binghamton Metro SWAT team and Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton.
Binghamton’s First Legal Marijuana Retail Store Opens Its Doors
The first licensed cannabis shop in upstate New York is open for business in downtown Binghamton. Damien Cornwell's On Point Cannabis was awarded a retail license by regulators in November. The Just Breathe shop at 75 Court Street had sold hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021. A 3.5 gram...
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
Light’s Bakery now has a new owner so what changes will he make?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Light’s Bakery located on West 2nd street in Elmira has a new owner, Gaetano Ruggiero. He is embracing the tradition of the bakery as well as looking forward to making some changes. “I just want to continue to do what Light’s Bakery does… we’re thinking about some new dinner items, we […]
High Marks In National Survey For Vestal Senior High School
The Southern Tier of New York is home to many great schools. When compared to other schools in New York State and across the country, the Southern Tier ranks among the best in various categories according to Niche. Niche recently released its list of the 2023 Best Public High Schools...
State DOT Orders I-81 Pedestrian Bridge in Dickinson Torn Down
A walkway over Interstate 81 linking homes in the Sunrise Terrace neighborhood with Otsiningo Park in the town of Dickinson will be removed soon. The pedestrian bridge between Bevier Street and Old Front Street opened for use in January 1968. A sign informs pedestrians that the bridge over Interstate 81...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There's a new millionaire in Dickson City. So, check those Cash 5 tickets!. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 06, 13, 19, 32, 37 — to win more than $1.4 million!. The winning...
Binghamton Area’s Most Expensive House for Sale Includes ‘Private Beach’
From time to time, I like to take a ride around various parts of the Southern Tier to just look at some of the beautiful architecture. Our communities have many wonderful buildings, some of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Our area has many amazing homes as...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0