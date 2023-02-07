ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds Six New Independent Member Properties

The world’s most extensive collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, revealed this week that it added half a dozen new member properties to its portfolio between October 1 and December 31, 2022. Representing more than 650 hotels across 85 countries, the brand comprises five...
FLORIDA STATE
TravelPulse

Kevin Costner’s Autio Travel App Joins JetBlue’s In-Flight Lineup

Autio, the travel companion mobile app co-founded by Kevin Costner, this week announced a new partnership with low-cost airline JetBlue that will see Autio content added to the carrier’s in-flight entertainment library. Through the arrangement, JetBlue’s passengers on select flights will be able to access Autio’s unique audio content,...
TravelPulse

Fixing the US Visa System is an Urgent Priority

Karen Kerrigan is president & CEO of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council. Even in “normal” economic times, small business owners are forced to navigate countless challenges in order to stay competitive and successful. But these are not yet normal times, albeit more normal than the pandemic years, as challenges remain complicated for many businesses and industries, particularly for those reliant on tourism.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy