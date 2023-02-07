Read full article on original website
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds Six New Independent Member Properties
The world’s most extensive collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, revealed this week that it added half a dozen new member properties to its portfolio between October 1 and December 31, 2022. Representing more than 650 hotels across 85 countries, the brand comprises five...
Kevin Costner’s Autio Travel App Joins JetBlue’s In-Flight Lineup
Autio, the travel companion mobile app co-founded by Kevin Costner, this week announced a new partnership with low-cost airline JetBlue that will see Autio content added to the carrier’s in-flight entertainment library. Through the arrangement, JetBlue’s passengers on select flights will be able to access Autio’s unique audio content,...
Fixing the US Visa System is an Urgent Priority
Karen Kerrigan is president & CEO of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council. Even in “normal” economic times, small business owners are forced to navigate countless challenges in order to stay competitive and successful. But these are not yet normal times, albeit more normal than the pandemic years, as challenges remain complicated for many businesses and industries, particularly for those reliant on tourism.
