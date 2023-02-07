NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil got New York off to a strong start in the first period and the Rangers held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who have won four straight and 11 of the last 14 at home. K’Andre Miller had three assists and Jacob Trouba added two, and Igor Shesterkin had 22 saves. “We’re at our best when we keep things simple,″ said Miller, who recorded the first three-point game of his career with assists on the first three goals. “The puck found me tonight and the guys made some great plays.” Conor Garland, Vasily Podkolzin and Elias Pettersson had goals for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Spencer Martin finished with 17 saves.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO