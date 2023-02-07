Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins, Pastrnak are 'financially very close' on new contract
Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak still isn't signed beyond the 2022-23 NHL season, but it does sound like the two sides have made progress toward reaching a contract extension. "I've been told the Bruins and their star winger are 'financially very close,'" ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported Tuesday. She also wrote...
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
NBC Sports
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
Sabres Adams said he knew Dylan Cozens was a piece that they wanted to move forward with.
Ever since Cozens got here, he maintained that he wants to be a Sabre. Now that he has this contract, he couldn’t be happier, “I wanted to sign a long-term extension and to know that I’m going to be here for at least the next seven years.”
NBC Sports
Report: Kings swing trade for Nets forward Edwards
The Kings reportedly have made their first move of trade deadline week. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Sacramento acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Edwards, who had a one-year Bird Rights...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics add veteran big Mike Muscala in trade with Thunder
Brad Stevens has struck again. The Boston Celtics are acquiring big man Mike Muscala in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The Celtics will send Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC in the...
NBC Sports
Flyers 'should feel real good' about big shootout win over McDavid's Oilers
The Flyers picked up a hard-working, well-earned, 2-1 shootout win Thursday night over the Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center. Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk found the back of the net in the skills competition to lift the Flyers. Kevin Hayes scored in regulation for the Flyers (22-22-9), who...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
Red-hot Connor McDavid leads streaking Oilers into Philly
The streaking Edmonton Oilers look for their ninth victory in 10 games when they battle the host Philadelphia Flyers on
Kreider, Chytil lead Rangers to 4-3 win over Canucks
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil got New York off to a strong start in the first period and the Rangers held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who have won four straight and 11 of the last 14 at home. K’Andre Miller had three assists and Jacob Trouba added two, and Igor Shesterkin had 22 saves. “We’re at our best when we keep things simple,″ said Miller, who recorded the first three-point game of his career with assists on the first three goals. “The puck found me tonight and the guys made some great plays.” Conor Garland, Vasily Podkolzin and Elias Pettersson had goals for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Spencer Martin finished with 17 saves.
NBC Sports
This reported asking price for a Chychrun trade is steep; Should Bruins pay it?
Now that Bo Horvat is off the trade market and recently signed an eight-year contract extension with the New York Islanders, the best player rumored to be available might be Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The 24-year-old defenseman is a two-way star who plays over 20 minutes per game, contributes...
Max Domi prefers long-term stability 'if it's the right fit'
The Blackhawks are back from their week-long break and most of them had a nice tan to show for it after getting some sun in warm locations. It was some much-needed time off for everybody. The objective was to shut the brain off for a bit and unplug from the...
NBC Sports
Five options for Celtics to consider on robust NBA buyout market
The Boston Celtics only made one minor deal ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. But that doesn't necessarily mean their roster is finalized. After reportedly acquiring big man Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for Justin Jackson and a pair of second-round picks, the Celtics still have an open spot on their 15-man roster. C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could look to fill that spot on the NBA's buyout market, where teams agree to "buy out" veteran players and allow them to sign low-cost contracts with new teams.
NHL
Boudreau returns to NHL Network as studio analyst
Former Canucks coach previously held same role from 2020-21 SECAUCUS, NJ - NHL Network™ today announced that Bruce Boudreau will rejoin NHL Network as a studio analyst appearing across its programming. The winner of the 2008 Jack Adams Award will make his season debut on NHL Network's NHL Tonight™ live at 8:00 p.m. ET today, February 9 alongside Tony Luftman and Stanley Cup® champion Mike Rupp. Boudreau will then appear on NHL Tonight live at 6:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, February 10 with Adnan Virk and Kevin Weekes, before covering the intermissions for the Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers game with Jamison Coyle. Boudreau can also be seen on NHL Tonight with Luftman and Rupp again on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 Beanpot Tournament.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Celtics' path to Finals is looking a lot less daunting
Life comes at you fast in the NBA. Just last week it felt like the Boston Celtics were looking in the rearview mirror as the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers gained on them. The Brooklyn Nets might have been stumbling a bit with Kevin Durant sidelined but were still a threat given the talent they possessed.
NBC Sports
Blake Griffin trolls Doc Rivers after burning Sixers' game plan
BOSTON -- Blake Griffin may not be the All-Star he once was, but he can still knock down an open shot. The Philadelphia 76ers learned that the hard way Wednesday night. Griffin hit 5 of 8 3-pointers -- many of which were completely wide open -- to drop 15 points in a starting role that helped the shorthanded Celtics earn a 106-99 win over Philly at TD Garden.
NBC Sports
Brian Flores opted for bird in the hand in Minnesota
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t...
