MUSKEGON – The Hart girls basketball team has been on a tear the past month, as the Pirates have registered 11 consecutive wins dating back to Jan. 5. One of the key performers during the Pirates’ run of success has been the play of junior guard Abby Hicks. The dynamic playmaker has joined sophomore teammate Addi Hovey to form a lethal one-two punch that has left many of Hart’s opponents perplexed and behind on the scoreboard.

HART, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO