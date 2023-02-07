ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Historic win headlines Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – Vicksburg’s girls basketball team added another piece of program history to its storybook season, as the Bulldogs defeated Three Rivers, 63-39 Friday, to capture its first Wolverine Conference championship. Makayla Allen led the way with a career-high 30 points, including 17 in the second quarter,...
VICKSBURG, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area basketball roundup: Conference title races heating up

Though it wasn’t the high-scoring performance that they’ve been accustomed to in the past few games, Chelsea’s girls basketball team still found a way to make the shots when they needed them most on Friday. The Bulldogs pulled away late to take full control of the Southeastern...
MLive.com

Kalamazoo Hackett overcomes coaching scare to defeat Schoolcraft in boys hoops

SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – Rivalry bragging rights, a conference championship and district tournament seeding were all on the line in Friday’s boys basketball game between Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft. And it would have been totally understandable for Hackett’s collective consciousness to be wandering away from what was happening on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ prospect Cross Hanas out for season with Griffins

Cross Hanas’ promising first pro season has been cut short due to shoulder surgery. The Detroit Red Wings prospect will miss the remainder of the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Hanas, 21, had nine goals and 17 points in 30 games. He missed five weeks earlier this season...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Two Eastern Michigan football players earn invites to NFL Combine

Two Eastern Michigan football players are among more than 300 players who have earned invitations to the 2023 NFL Combine. Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jose Ramirez and offensive lineman Sidy Sow will have the opportunity to showcase their skills to NFL coaches and executives at the annual event, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Hart girls basketball standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for week

MUSKEGON – The Hart girls basketball team has been on a tear the past month, as the Pirates have registered 11 consecutive wins dating back to Jan. 5. One of the key performers during the Pirates’ run of success has been the play of junior guard Abby Hicks. The dynamic playmaker has joined sophomore teammate Addi Hovey to form a lethal one-two punch that has left many of Hart’s opponents perplexed and behind on the scoreboard.
HART, MI

