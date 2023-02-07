Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Historic win headlines Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Vicksburg’s girls basketball team added another piece of program history to its storybook season, as the Bulldogs defeated Three Rivers, 63-39 Friday, to capture its first Wolverine Conference championship. Makayla Allen led the way with a career-high 30 points, including 17 in the second quarter,...
Ann Arbor-area basketball roundup: Conference title races heating up
Though it wasn’t the high-scoring performance that they’ve been accustomed to in the past few games, Chelsea’s girls basketball team still found a way to make the shots when they needed them most on Friday. The Bulldogs pulled away late to take full control of the Southeastern...
Kalamazoo Hackett overcomes coaching scare to defeat Schoolcraft in boys hoops
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – Rivalry bragging rights, a conference championship and district tournament seeding were all on the line in Friday’s boys basketball game between Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft. And it would have been totally understandable for Hackett’s collective consciousness to be wandering away from what was happening on...
Ferndale boys basketball hangs on to beat Oak Park, 60-52, in tight OAA Red matchup
FERNDALE -- Ferndale boys basketball coach Juan Rickman expects a lot from his players. After putting his team through a gauntlet of a schedule that saw the Eagles open the season with a 1-5 record, Rickman pulled no punches when it came to building one of the state’s toughest schedules.
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Friday, February 10
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 10.
Bay City roundup: Central comes through in the clutch for first league victory
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school girls sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 10, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: BAY CITY CENTRAL 36, DAVISON 34.
Red Wings’ prospect Cross Hanas out for season with Griffins
Cross Hanas’ promising first pro season has been cut short due to shoulder surgery. The Detroit Red Wings prospect will miss the remainder of the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Hanas, 21, had nine goals and 17 points in 30 games. He missed five weeks earlier this season...
See which teams are on the rise in Feb. 9 Kalamazoo-area girls prep hoops power rankings
KALAMAZOO, MI - Michigan’s girls basketball playoffs are less than three weeks away, and time is running out for teams to fix their problems ahead of tournament time. Several Kalamazoo-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find their stride just in time.
Two Eastern Michigan football players earn invites to NFL Combine
Two Eastern Michigan football players are among more than 300 players who have earned invitations to the 2023 NFL Combine. Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jose Ramirez and offensive lineman Sidy Sow will have the opportunity to showcase their skills to NFL coaches and executives at the annual event, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.
Hart girls basketball standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for week
MUSKEGON – The Hart girls basketball team has been on a tear the past month, as the Pirates have registered 11 consecutive wins dating back to Jan. 5. One of the key performers during the Pirates’ run of success has been the play of junior guard Abby Hicks. The dynamic playmaker has joined sophomore teammate Addi Hovey to form a lethal one-two punch that has left many of Hart’s opponents perplexed and behind on the scoreboard.
See who sits at No. 1 in latest Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings
ANN ARBOR -- There has been quite a stir up in the Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings in the past few weeks. Less than a week after taking over the top spot in the rankings, Saline saw its win streak end to Ann Arbor Skyline while Huron and Chelsea each got back to their winning ways.
See photos from Calvin Christian’s win over Godwin Heights in boys basketball
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- In a raucous atmosphere at Godwin Heights, Calvin Christian came in and stole the spotlight. The Squires came away with a 60-54 win late in the game thanks to a strong fourth quarter. The Squires were lead in scoring by Carson DeHaan with 17 points, while the Wolverines were led by Jakhary Towns with 17 points.
Jackson roundup: Jackson boys get win over Adrian
The Jackson boys basketball team picked up a 72-63 win over Adrian on Friday. Terrell White led the Vikings with 24 points. Savon Campbell had 21.
Chaotic conference races headline Friday’s Grand Rapids high school hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Friday presented an opportunity for several conference leaders to create some separation on high school basketball courts across Grand Rapids, but the challengers had other ideas. No conference saw as much chaos as the OK Red boys division, which currently features four teams tied atop...
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 10
ANN ARBOR – Here are the matchups for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball teams for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Bay City roundup: Quality wins set the stage for thrilling stretch run
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 10, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: JOHN GLENN 49, ALMA 47.
Bay City roundup: Cass City’s championship celebration will have to wait
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 9, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: CARO 54, CASS CITY 42.
