Virginia State

Allen Trubek
4d ago

Awe, but he is 6 remember? He honestly can’t do such a thing due to a “disability” that he clearly does not have!!! Other states charges a 6 year old with adult crimes VIRGINIA is in la la land trying to believe that no one that age is capable of learning to tie their shoe let alone shoot a gun and fight! Va law is also to blame.

CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDTV

West Virginia State Police trooper dies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Social services warns of Scams with EBT cards

The commonwealth Department of Social Services is warning Virginians about a rise in scams targeting people with E-B-T cards. V-D-S-S said in a release that criminals are getting creative with the tricks they use to steal E-B-T benefits. Officials say that preventing unauthorized loss of benefits begins with not responding...
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 10th)

Unidentified object near Alaska shot down by U.S. fighter pilot; Lester Holt interviews Alaska Sen. Murkowski; former Vice President Pence’s home searched by FBI and one classified document found; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Feb. 11, 2023.
ALASKA STATE
Virginia Mercury

In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene

Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC News

NBC News

