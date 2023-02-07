ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audra McDonald, Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Film Adaptation

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Tony winners Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined Aunjanue Ellis in Ava DuVernay ’s next feature.

DuVernay is writing and directing the movie based on Isabel Wilkerson’s book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent. Ellis, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work in King Richard , was earlier announced for the leading role in the film adaptation now shooting in Georgia.

Wilkerson’s non-fiction book is told through multiple real-life stories and examines how America, throughout its history, has been shaped by caste system, a human hierarchy that dates back generations but still affects our present day.

McDonald has earned six Tony awards. Her screen work includes A Raisin in the Sun, Private Practice and The Good Fight. In 2016, McDonald was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama.

Frost won the 2022 Tony Award for best actor in a musical for playing Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical on Broadway. DuVernay, who in recent years has been busy in the world of television on projects such as Queen Sugar , directed features including the best picture-nominated Selma (2014), the Netflix documentary The 13th (2016) and A Wrinkle in Time (2018).

DuVernay is producing Caste alongside Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks and Ellis. The ensemble cast also includes Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, Jon Bernthal and Jasmine Cephas-Jones.

