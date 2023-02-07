ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Bets Big on ‘Bosch’ with 2 New Spinoff Series

By Wilson Chapman
 4 days ago
Bosch ” is a full-fledged TV universe now. The long-running police procedural starring Titus Welliver is getting two new spinoff series from Amazon Studios.

Currently untitled, the two series in development at Amazon are based on characters created by Michael Connelly in his series of Henry Bosch detective novels. One will focus on Jerry Edgar, a LAPD detective and Bosch’s former partner. Jamie Hector , best known for “The Wire,” played the character in all seven seasons of the original “Bosch” series.

The second show will star the character of Renee Ballard, who first appeared in Connelly’s 2017’s novel “The Late Show” and crossed over with Bosch in 2018 book “Dark Sacred Night.” Ballard, a detective and mentee of Bosch, was never featured on the original show.

“Bosch” ran from 2014 to 2021, and is Amazon’s longest-running original series. Although the show technically ended after Season 7, it has effectively lived on via the Amazon Freevee series “Bosch: Legacy.” The continuation premiered last May and features Welliver reprising his role along with original series cast members Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz. Hector did not make the transition to the new show, which sees Bosch retire from the LAPD to work as a private investigator. It’s unclear if the new spinoff series will debut on Freevee or Amazon Prime Video; a second season of “Legacy” will premiere on Freevee, the former IMDb TV , this fall.

The series focusing on Edgar will see the character tapped by the FBI for an undercover mission in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The Ballard series follows that character as she’s been tasked with running LAPD’s new cold case division, navigating her position as a woman in the LAPD while attempting to bring justice to those hurt by the unsolved crimes.

Both new “Bosch” spinoff series are executive produced by Connelly, with Larry Andries executive producing the Edgar series and Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood executive producing the Ballard series. Both shows will also be executive produced by Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive producing.

“Bosch: Legacy” is produced for Amazon Freevee by Fabel, with Connelly and Welliver executive producing with Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge. Overmyer developed the original “Bosch” series for television, and developed “Legacy” with Bernardo and Connelly.

News of these “Bosch” spinoffs shortly follows the franchising of another Amazon book adaptation “The Terminal List,” a thriller starring Chris Pratt and based on Jack Carr’s series of novels. Along with a second season of that series, Amazon also ordered a spinoff starring Taylor Kitsch.

